How hot does it have to be to shut schools?

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 3 days ago

The UK is facing blistering heat within days with a danger to life warning issued by forecasters over temperatures as high as 35C.

An amber heat alert from Met Office covers nearly all of England and eastern Wales and will be in force from Saturday until Tuesday.

While temperatures soar into the 30s and the country braces for delays, closures and cancellations while travelling by road, rail and air, schools are set to remain open.

So how hot does it have to be for schools to close?

According to the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE), schools must follow the same health and safety laws for indoor temperatures as workplaces.

There is not currently any law around maximum working temperatures - though the World Health Organisation recommends a maximum temperature of 24C.

But, employers do have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature in the workplace is “ reasonable ”, as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

“Employers must stick to health and safety at work law, including: keeping the temperature at a comfortable level, sometimes known as thermal comfort, and providing clean and fresh air,” the HSE says.

Ultimately, the decision to close a school is up to the headteacher.

During a heatwave in 2006, dozens of schools in England shut as temperatures of 36C were recorded in classrooms.

The headteacher of Shenley Brook End School in Milton Keynes told BBC at the time that she closed the schools for pupils’ “protection”.

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) have argued for special measures to be put in place to make classrooms more comfortable in hot weather.

The NUT had previously campaigned for a law change that would see schools closed if temperatures exceed 30C, citing excessive classroom temperatures as a “health and safety hazard” which may “aggravate existing medical conditions”.

A report by the union advises that in extreme heat schools should consider flexible teaching arrangements such as avoiding classrooms at the hottest hours of the day, or closing the school altogether.

According to the report, studies have shown that a 1C increase in temperature is linked to a two per cent decline in learning.

“The effects of extreme temperatures are even more striking when considering that each additional school day with a temperature in the 30s (°C) reduces pupil achievement by one sixth of a percent of a year’s worth of learning,” the report stated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
