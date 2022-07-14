Forecast: Unsettled afternoon pattern

Storms die down this evening by sunset. The remainder of the night will clear out and it will be muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be similar with a mostly sunny sky in the morning. By noon, clouds will thicken and temperatures will jump to 90 or above. Scattered storms will move in through the afternoon. A leftover shower is possible through the evening, but most areas will be drying up by 6-7PM. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 70s.

The weather will remain unsettled through the weekend. Ample moisture will keep downpours in the forecast as well as some gusty storms along the sea-breeze in the afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is tracking no areas in the tropics possible for development with nothing to form in the next 2-5 days.