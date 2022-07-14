ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Unsettled afternoon pattern

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ptqx_0gfEIwJk00

Storms die down this evening by sunset. The remainder of the night will clear out and it will be muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be similar with a mostly sunny sky in the morning. By noon, clouds will thicken and temperatures will jump to 90 or above. Scattered storms will move in through the afternoon. A leftover shower is possible through the evening, but most areas will be drying up by 6-7PM. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 70s.

The weather will remain unsettled through the weekend. Ample moisture will keep downpours in the forecast as well as some gusty storms along the sea-breeze in the afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is tracking no areas in the tropics possible for development with nothing to form in the next 2-5 days.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Muggy#National Hurricane Center#Sea Breezes
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy