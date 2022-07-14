ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To UK Sexual Assault Charges At London’s Old Bailey; Trial Set For June 2023

By Jesse Whittock, Baz Bamigboye
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDHeX_0gfEITun00
Kevin Spacey AP

American Beauty and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey has pled not guilty to five sexual assault charges at a court hearing at London’s famed Old Bailey court this morning and will face trial in June next year.

The Oscar-winning actor, appearing under his real name of Kevin Spacey Fowler, was asked for his name and address before making the plea at a hearing overseen by Justice Mark Wall.

In June, Spacey was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” by the Metropolitan Police. The alleged historical offenses cover a period of 2005-2013 in London and the county of Gloucester and were against three men all now aged in their 30s and 40s. Spacey has maintained his innocence since the allegations first came to light.

The judge has set a trial date for June 6, 2023, and it is expected to last two to three weeks.

The judge also continued Spacey’s unconditional bail, which was granted last month, and adjourned case until June next year, although the venue remains undetermined. However, it’s likely to be held at either Southwark Crown Court or the Old Bailey, dependant on court availability.

The Old Bailey’s Court 1 is probably the most famous court in the world, having been the setting for scores of murder and other serious criminal cases. It has also featured in countless film and TV dramas.

Today’s hearing had been due to be heard at Southwark Crown Court, the UK’s fourth largest judicial venue, after a Westminster Magistrates Court ruling. However, likely due to the enormous domestic and international media interest, officials quietly shifted it to the number one courtroom in the country’s premier court, which is located in the City of London, a stone’s throw away from St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Media Frenzy

Spacey had arrived early this morning wearing a baby blue suit, cream shirt and blue spotted tie and was immediately ushered into a meeting room with his legal representatives. He was again greeted with a media circus, with reporters, photographers and other members of the media camped outside the court. Flanked by security, he soon made his way into Court 1.

Thirty reporters waited for seats in the public gallery while scores of other media viewed via video in an overspill courtroom. Security was strict, with an officer guarding the room where Spacey met with his team. Those who approached were told that they’d be removed from the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sybgv_0gfEITun00
Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey this morning Baz Bamigboye

After the hearing, Spacey retired to a meeting room with his legal team to discuss future strategy and the best route to depart the Old Bailey complex without encountering the hoards of waiting media.

He is free to travel, including internationally for work after being granted unconditional bail after complying with police and the courts. However, Justice Wall reminded him he was expected in court for the trial and that failing to attend would entail a criminal act.

Once one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars, Spacey’s career halted after actor Anthony Rapp went public with allegations about his sexual conduct in 2017. A series of other complaints followed in both the U.S. and UK. In Britain, Spacey led Old Vic Theatre from 2003-2015, which detailed a series of complaints against him. This covers the period in which the offenses alleged today were said to have happened.

Spacey is set to go to trial in New York in October to face a sexual assault lawsuit that Rapp brought, after a judge dismissed Spacey’s appeals for it to be dropped.

In the UK, Channel 4 is working on a documentary about the upcoming legal cases and Spacey’s life beyond the courts.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Released On $3.2M Bond After Rape Arrest; Court Date Set For Next Month – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, JULY 17, 4:47 PM: Veteran TV Eric Weinberg is a free man after being arrested on rape and other sex crimes claims late last week. Less than 24 hours after being taken into custody by the LAPD on July 14, the long serving Scrubs co-executive producer posted his $3.225 million bond. Held in downtown LA, Weinberg walked out of incarceration just before 1 PM on July 15, according to the LA Country Sheriff department. There is no information yet on whether it was the TV writer himself, another individual, or a bond agency/company who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

BBC Faces Calls For Independent Inquiry Into Handling Of Complaints Against DJ Tim Westwood

Click here to read the full article. The BBC faces fresh pressure over its handling of complaints into the behaviour of its former long-time DJ Tim Westwood, with the retired judge who led the review into the Jimmy Savile Scandal backing calls for an independent inquiry. Dame Janet Smith told The Times an impartial figure was required to scrutinise complaints made against the DJ, accused of sexual misconduct by 17 women – all whose claims he denies. She said: “An independent inquiry is always better than an internal one because, however objective you think you can be, you aren’t, full stop.” The BBC...
NFL
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Anthony Rapp
Deadline

Keke Palmer Talks ‘Being Mortal’, The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer spoke tonight about her experience on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Her comments to Deadline came three months after the film shut down production due to a complaint against star Bill Murray. “I had a wonderful time filming,” Palmer began. “Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.” Keke Palmer on production of Searchlight Pictures ‘Being Mortal’ pic.twitter.com/3Q5GmXw6ec — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2022 Searchlight Pictures first announced Being Mortal in the spring. Seth Rogen was...
NFL
Deadline

January 6 Committee Members Reveal “We May Have More Hearings” After Thursday’s Primetime Presentation

Two members of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. capitol indicated this morning that there may be more televised hearings yet to come. Last week, Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson had declined to say whether the upcoming primetime session on Thursday would be the committee’s final hearing, but told NBC News it would be “the last one — at this point.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Uk#Arbitration#Violent Crime#American#The Metropolitan Police#Southwark Crown Court#The Old Bailey
Deadline

What To Expect At The Next January 6 Hearing: Witnesses, Schedule & Focus For Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with confirmation of next hearing: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21, according to two of its memebers. The hearing will be held in primetime, which will make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime presentation hints that the committee...
NFL
Deadline

Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Comedy Club Featuring ‘The Office’ Costar Craig Robinson

Gunfire outside a North Carolina comedy club where comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform Saturday night sent the comedian and the audience scrambling, police said. The gunman entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte just after 9 PM and brandished a gun, demandng that everyone leave the club. That caused the audience, including Robinson, to head to a next-door venue for safety. His performance was cancelled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Won’t Be Prosecuted After Arrest At Capitol

UPDATED: Staffers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won’t be prosecuted after their arrest last month for unlawful entry at the Capitol. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said that they could not move forward with charges because those detained “were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Kanye West Exits Rolling Loud Miami; Kid Cudi Set To Headline

Kanye West will not be headling at Rolling Loud Miami on July 22 due to “circumstances outside the control” of festival organizers, who have already secured Kid Cudi to take over headliner duties. “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling...
MIAMI, FL
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Emilia Clarke Discusses The Effects Of Brain Aneurysms On Her Body

Click here to read the full article. Emilia Clarke is speaking out again about dealing with two brain aneurysms while working on HBO show Game of Thrones. The actress revealed in 2019 in an article she wrote for the New Yorker on how she survived the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011, and 2014. In an interview with BBC’s Sunday Morning, the actress spoke about how painful the experience was but is grateful to have Game of Thrones and is grateful to be alive.  “It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones‘ sweep me up and give me that purpose.” She also...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

103K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy