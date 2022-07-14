ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Anger as Mom Cries While Asking Ex for Child Support As Living Costs Spiral

By Monica Greep
 5 days ago
"Absolutely everything has gone up in price; food, clothes, everyday basics, fuel is through the...

Darlene WW
5d ago

She deliberately moved the children away from their father preventing him from seeing or parenting them, but solely comes back asking for money? Kids aren’t luggage. Both of these parents seem as if they put themselves first despite sharing children together.

Kathy Flannery
4d ago

I hate to be the one to break it to you guys.. .but mom's need to be able to do the best for their kids. if moving away from ex spouse state/ country puts them at a strong familial support group...the ex hubby should be thankful...and STILL pay his part. Period. Don't use the excuse of " well if I don't see them I ain't paying"...Those kids still need to eat, see a Dr, need clothes. That's just his way out of not paying

Frank Worley-Lopez
5d ago

Awe. poor girl. So when fathers struggle through hard times, do mothers or courts quickly lower monthly payments to make things easier on them or so they just arrest them and take their license? Maybe if she had stayed married, they would only have to pay for one home. She doesn't let him see the kids, by moving out of country so why should he pay anything???

The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
Slate

Our Son-in-Law’s “Tiny House” Is Causing Big Trouble for Our Grandkids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our son-in-law’s business took a major hit from the pandemic, so he’s selling his four-bedroom, 4000-square-foot house to pay off debt and downsizing his family to a 160-square-foot “tiny house” on wheels—i.e., a glorified camper trailer. They have an 8-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter who will have to share a sleeping loft smaller than one full-size bed directly above their parents’ bed, with no walls anywhere. I can tell my daughter is not happy, but she’s the type to stand by her husband no matter what. My grandson seems to think of it as a camping trip—the permanency doesn’t seem to have sunk in yet.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Help Brother Keep Custody of Children

Whose responsibility is it to ensure a parent retains custody of their kids?. Being a parent is an absolutely difficult job, and in some cases, it is too difficult a job for certain parents. When this happens, other family members or CPS may get involved.
