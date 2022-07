(UNDATED) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled work on a section of M-28 in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. Beginning Monday, M-DOT will resurface 12.7 miles of M-28 from Old M-28 to the M-64 north junction. The work includes asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, shoulder widening, aggregate shoulders, concrete curb and gutter, and pavement markings. Motorist should expect intermittent single-lane closures via traffic regulators during the work, which is expected to run thru September. The project will cost about $3 million.

ONTONAGON, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO