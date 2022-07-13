ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bytemarks Cafe: Cloud Technologies

By Burt Lum
Cover picture for the articleToday we'll find out about a couple of Cloud programs that position Hawaii...

How José Fajardo is facing the greatest challenge of his 40-year career with optimism and courage

José A. Fajardo was just 29 when he landed his first general manager job in public broadcasting. It was at KNCT in Killeen, Texas, a joint licensee where he’d started his radio career as a Central Texas College student years earlier. The untimely death of one prior manager followed by the career pivot of another left a space open for Fajardo to take the reins.
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park gets land where ancient villages stood

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was given new land on Tuesday in a deal that will protect and manage a pristine white sand beach and ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. Trust for...
Community Policy