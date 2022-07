The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal. Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm. "A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.During a fight, police say they saw...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO