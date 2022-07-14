What we can learn from Beyoncé

Beyhive, let’s get into formation. Beyoncé recently released a new single, "Break My Soul," and it’s been trending ever since the famed pop star announced it on her Instagram bio. The single is off of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” coming July 29. It's garnered more than 15 million views since its release on June 20 and the lyric video ranked No. 1 on YouTube for trending music videos.

This song has already been dubbed the summer anthem. Just last week, she dropped the cover to the album, and fans and critics took to social media to comment. Whether you hate her or love her, you can't deny Beyoncé’s impact on the culture. The Beyhive is buzzing and people are in awe of her ability to sell a product without even trying.

I am the owner of LáLew Public Relations, a local firm serving clients in the Finger Lakes region of New York. I established my business in 2016. The very first project I worked on was an artist showcase and awards ceremony hosted by MJS Productions. The keynote speaker was Mathew Knowles, former manager of Destiny’s Child and Beyonce’s father.

I’ve studied consumer habits and have watched Beyonce’s trajectory since Destiny’s Child released "No, No, No" in November 1997, the lead single from their self-titled debut album.

I’ve been thinking about the lessons entrepreneurs could learn from her, and how she continues to be a sensation.

What is the Beyoncé effect? It means that anything she touches turns to gold. Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling pop groups of all time. As a solo artist, Beyoncé earned 28 Grammy Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards and 17 Soul Train Music Awards.

As a local business owner, I offer readers these three key takeaways from her latest hit that entrepreneurs should take heed of:

Build anticipation

The market is oversaturated, and people are inundated with messages on social media, in the news and in everyday life. Beyoncé hasn't released an album in six years. Yet when the teaser broke on Instagram, people went wild. The chatter broke the internet.

Take a lesson that more isn't necessarily better. Give people a chance to miss you before releasing something new.

Find relevance

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on communities across the world.

People are still coming out of the pandemic fog. I attended Rochester’s Jazz Fest. As I walked around Parcel 5, I couldn't tell if I knew people in real life or if we were just friends on Facebook or familiar with one another from a Zoom meeting. We are living in a different world.

Employers are having a hard time finding workers because people are choosing to do what is best for them. In many cases, the traditional 9-5 job is a thing of the past for new job seekers. Many people are finding alternatives to making income, and the gig economy is booming.

In one part of the song, Beyoncé sings about this new reality: "Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by 9 / Then off past 5 / And they work my nerves / That’s why I cannot sleep at night."

Embrace longevity

Beyoncé started out as a member of Girl's Tyme with members LaTavia Robinson, Kelly Rowland and a few others. In 1996, the group would eventually change its name to Destiny’s Child. Along the way, they experienced many challenges. Some members were “released” from the group and new ones were brought on.

But through it all, Beyoncé remained steadfast and consistent in her delivery of music, merchandise and philanthropy. She has continued to evolve over the years. Beyoncé never is stagnant. She’s matured, not only in age, but in her content. The topics have gone from being dangerously in love to you won’t break my soul and everything in between.

With every hit, she garners a more devout fan base who continue to sell out concerts and merchandise.

A telltale sign of success is when there is a demand for what you supply.

Beyoncé, the people have spoken.

Jessica Lewis is owner of LáLew Public Relations and has expertise in branding, marketing and public relations.