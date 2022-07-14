ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

It has been 3 months since finalists were picked, but still no public defender chosen

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Former Public Defender Tim Donaher Tuesday encouraged the County Legislature to choose his replacement, but County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar remained committed to her current stance of inaction .

Democrats say they have enough Republican support to name Assistant Public Defender Julie Cianca to the job, and have sought a vote on Cianca. However, LaMar must bring the selection to the floor, and she has refused to do so, apparently preferring another candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Ross Fogg.

In an email Tuesday to LaMar and legislature leaders, Donaher said that a continued delay threatens to interfere with budgeting and staffing for the office, which represents thousands of the community's indigent in court. The legislature met Tuesday, but LaMar took no action on the public defender choice.

Donaher pointed out that a committee largely chosen by LaMar selected Cianca and Fogg as finalists three months ago, yet "to date there has been no legislative action to select a new Public Defender."

LaMar has offered no public reason why she is stymieing the process. Both the Republican and Democratic caucuses have interviewed the candidates and appear ready to vote. But LaMar's continued intransigence has left what is the equivalent of the community's largest law firm in a state of leadership limbo.

The Democrat and Chronicle has asked LaMar for a possible date for a vote on the position; she has yet to offer a specific timeline.

Serious budgetary and staffing decisions are on the horizon with the coming budget, Donaher wrote in his email, and "these decisions, and others, are best made by a new Public Defender."

"Additionally, the uncertainty caused by the delay is leading to some staff leaving the Office, which has resulted in a significant number of staff vacancies," wrote Donaher, who is now the principal legal assistant to state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle.

In a recent email to the Democrat and Chronicle, acting Public Defender Eric Teifke, who is the office's second assistant, said the office continues to operate as it should.

"Neither the staff nor our clients have suffered in any way merely because the selection process for the next leader continues," Teifke wrote.

But, he said, the reputation of the office, which is viewed highly in indigent defense circles, could "easily begin to unravel were the staff to be given a leader in whom they lack confidence.

"For our staff to perform this very challenging and stressful work with excellence they must have a leader who they view as extremely credible," he wrote. "Even a slight erosion of the confidence in leadership could very well trigger staff losses from which the office will never recover. And any resulting diminishment in the legal services will adversely affect our clients and the community we serve."

In his email, Donaher, who was appointed by a Republican majority in a controversial process in 2008 and who resigned in December, recommended Cianca, a Democrat, as his replacement. He highlighted how he worked for 22 years with Cianca, respected her legal opinions and insight, her experience in the office, and what he said is her "strong support within the Public Defender's Office."

Fogg, a Buffalo-based defense lawyer, does apparently have support within the Republican caucus. Fogg is Black and Cianca white, and there is a stance that the office needs a person of color at its helm.

The Democrats could force the issue to a vote with a "super-majority," or 20 votes. They would need six of 14 Republicans to do so. (LaMar is Democrat but has caucused with Republicans, giving them a 15-14 majority.)

“I believe we have more than 15 but fewer than 20 for Julie Cianca," said Legislator Rachel Barnhart, a Democrat. "The rules of the legislature make it complicated to bypass the president on this matter."

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1 .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: It has been 3 months since finalists were picked, but still no public defender chosen

