Medical Report: 'Paxlovid rebound' adds one more mystery to COVID-19 treatment

By Dr. Brian McDonough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We continue to learn more about COVID-19 as the weeks and months go by. A case in point related to the oral medication paxlovid.

The drug, which is prescribed for five days and recommended for at-risk individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, helps reduce symptoms — but there have been many reported cases of so-called “paxlovid rebound,” where people who complete the course of treatment and are feeling better and testing negative for the virus start to feel worse and can test positive again.

In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci described a similar experience in his own battle with COVID-19. He had a second five-day series of paxlovid, which helped him feel better. Scientists are wondering: Should the paxlovid dose be longer? Or do certain people react differently to the virus?

The more we learn, the more questions come up.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

