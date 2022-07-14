ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Top 3 Ideas For Making Your Dorm Room Super Homey

By Alexandria Taylor
House Digest
House Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hpyE_0gfEFqYf00

Many people say that college is the best time of your life. For many, it's the first time experiencing the independence of living alone -- you're opening yourself to a whole new world of opportunity and you can meet new friends with classes and clubs. But many students also experience homesickness, especially in the first semesters. One way to combat this is by bringing the comforts of home into your dorm room. However, that's more easily said than done in most cases.

According to Student Room Stay , the average dorm room is 12 by 19 feet or approximately 228 square feet of living space. And that can be difficult when sharing a room with one or two other students. So how do you make your dorm room feel like your home away from home? There are some simple decor ideas that will transform a plain dorm room into a comfortable oasis.

Create A Comfy Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upw9L_0gfEFqYf00

The first thing you should transform in your dorm room is your bed. It'll feel so good when you finally come home to sleep after a long day of studying in the library or hanging out with friends. A comfortable bed is also great when you have people over and need to provide them with a place to sit.

College mattresses aren't always the most comfortable, so using a mattress pad will instantly transform a bed and make it softer. As for sheets, choosing a natural material like cotton, silk, or hemp will help you regulate body temperature while remaining soft and cozy, says Simple Home Simple Life . A good duvet should keep you warm but also be breathable. Look for one that's full and puffy for a luxury look. Add finishing details like a light, woven blanket, pillows to sleep on, and decorative pillows to make your bedding more stylish.

Surround Yourself With Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIgi2_0gfEFqYf00

You'll definitely miss your friends and family while away at college, so you'll want to remember the good times with some of your favorite people by displaying photos. You can get pictures printed pretty cheaply and display them in a way that looks stylish and luxurious.

Instead of simply taping photos on the wall, install a picture ledge and display prints and photos on this simple shelf, says Tribeca Printworks . Or create a gallery wall of some of your favorite photos. You can also use clothespins and string to hang up photos casually. Frameless pieces and colored matting are two cool ways to show off some art in your dorm. Or frame things like maps, flowers, and book covers to add a twist. One fun idea for roommates to share is to take photos of friends and visitors with a Polaroid camera and display them on the wall as a modern guestbook for your dorm room.

Add Warmth And Texture With A Rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BifO_0gfEFqYf00

The cold linoleum tile floors in dorm rooms aren't the best way to create a comfortable living space. Imagine how unpleasant getting out of bed and placing your feet on a cold floor will be, especially in the winter. An area rug adds warmth and texture to the dorm room, making it a much cozier space. Wool is one of the most comfortable materials for an area rug, says One Kings Lane . It's also durable, soft, and good at repelling water and stains, so wool is a great option to create a comfortable bedroom.

Cotton rugs are another popular option and are more affordable than wool rugs, but they're not as durable. You'll also want to think about the pile height. According to Catalina Rug , high piles are more comfortable and luxurious but tend to get dirty easier. A low pile isn't as comfortable but is much easier to vacuum because they accumulate less dirt and debris.

Read this next: 55 Trendiest Home Décor Ideas

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

The 5 Best Spots To Install A Mirror In Your Home

While mirrors are a staple in places like the bathroom and bedroom, there are unique ways to rethink their function. If you're passionate about design, you know mirrors can do much more than show a reflection. They can make a space brighter when light bounces off of them and can be key decor pieces in any room. Right from the hallway to any other part of the home, mirrors can help bring a cozy feeling to your interior and make homes feel more inviting and welcoming, explains Homes & Gardens.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

The 15 Best Plants You Should Have In Your Dining Room

The dining room is a happy place for every family. It is where everyone gathers around to share delicious meals and have good conversations. Therefore, it only makes sense to make this space as beautiful and accommodating as possible. Sometimes bringing some greenery into your dining room is all it takes to breathe life into this room. You don't need an expensive makeover to make the dining room extra special; a nice houseplant is an inexpensive way of making the area look more intriguing. Every dining room deserves the beauty and health benefits of indoor plants. In fact, a study done by NASA shows that indoor plants go a long way in improving indoor air quality.
GARDENING
House Digest

3 Tips For Brightening Up Your Windowless Bathroom

Windowless bathrooms can be an absolute drag in many houses, apartments, and condos for a load of reasons because natural light can make a bathroom feel bright and clean and makes it easier to apply makeup and shave. When you lack natural light, the bathroom may be your least favorite place to visit. But even if your bathroom is windowless, there are still ways to make the space brilliant and inviting. You'll just need a few tricks up your sleeve.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

How To Decorate Your Walls Without Using Framed Art

Whether you're a minimalist or maximalist, a lover of neutral tones or rainbow hues, decorating your home is pretty much a non-negotiable. Why? Because, as The Turquoise Home points out, your decorations have an effect beyond just what you see, but also on your mood, creativity, comfortable level, and so much more. Your decor choices matter.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homey#Dorm Room#Bed Frame#Art
House Digest

Why You Should Stop Using Your Wood-Burning Stove Immediately

During the cold winter months, it is vital to adequately heat your home. Wood-burning stoves are closed appliances that have a number of benefits as opposed to an open fireplace, explains Fireplace Universe. Wood-burning stoves allow the fire to burn for an extended amount of time and expel a lot of heat, partially due to their solid metal exterior. As opposed to an open fireplace, they offer more control over the fire. And, while wood-burning stoves do release smoke, they release less smoke than an open fireplace. Also, because they don't need electricity, they can be used even if the power goes out in a storm.
ELECTRONICS
House Digest

40 Ways To Bring A Dash Of Art Deco Glamour To Your Bedroom

The style elements associated with Art Deco are well suited to create an inner sanctum built around calm, order, and serenity. Not only can an Art Deco bedroom make you feel like you're sleeping where only robber barons, flappers, industry titans, and suffragettes once rested their heads. Its graceful details and emphasis on symmetry put you in touch with simpler times and a bygone era — and with beauty itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

Why You Shouldn't Wash Sheets And Towels Together

It's that time of the week again — laundry day. Some of us dread it, while others can't wait to load up their washer. No matter which side of the scale you fall on, we can all agree that we get a little lazy with our laundry sometimes. Who wants to actually take the time to sift through their hamper and separate towels from sheets? They're essentially the same thing ... right? Unfortunately, for those who dislike sorting, it's not a good idea to wash your sheets and towels at the same time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
House Digest

Signs That Your Water Lines Are Filled With Hidden Mold

If you're a homeowner, you've likely come across mold in your house — especially in the colder months. This type of fungi build-up is easy to spot, and you probably already know what to do to clean it. However, mold that lives in your water lines is much harder to notice and get rid of. According to Mold Help For You, while it is harder for it to thrive in the insides of your pipes due to the lack of oxygen and food, it can still happen. After all, water pipes provide a dark and wet environment for fungi to develop.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

What To Buy From From Home Depot If You Need To Level A Floor

If you're looking for a way to freshen up living spaces or bring an entirely new look to your home, it may be time to invest in some new flooring. Forbes claims that installing new flooring inside your home can be a major investment, usually costing an average of $6 to $10 per square foot. Up front, this may not seem like a lot, but considering that an average room consists of nearly 319 square feet of floor space, according to EasyMove, installing new flooring inside a single room will cost at least $1,914. If you choose to invest a bit of time and energy, however, the installation process can also be completed as a do-it-yourself project at a much cheaper price since you won't be paying for someone else to do the labor.
SMALL BUSINESS
House Digest

How To Know If A Painting Company Is Taking Advantage Of You

Painting offers a great opportunity to transform the aesthetic of your home. PaintRite Pros suggests repainting the interior of your home every three to five years. CertaPro Painters estimates that exterior jobs should be conducted every five to 10 years, depending on a number of environmental factors and the quality of the paint that was used during the last job.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Why You Should Consider Replacing Your Old Gutters With Fiberglass Ones

Gutters steer rainwater and melted snow away from a house's roof, walls, and foundation. Without a gutter system in prime condition, your home is at risk of flooding, structural damage, lawn erosion, and pest infestation. Traditionally, gutters have been made of wood, aluminum, vinyl, copper, plastic, or steel. There is now a new challenger: fiberglass. It's a reinforced glass fiber/plastic composite that is lightweight, but durable, sturdy, and rigid. Fiberglass is used in windmills, power boats, surfboards, swimming pools, and gutters, among other applications. In fact, there are many reasons why you should consider replacing your old gutters with fiberglass ones, and they are now a popular feature in new constructions as well.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

What Exactly Is A Butler's Pantry?

Ample storage space is a must-have, especially in the kitchen — but finding places to store all your kitchen equipment can be difficult. No matter how many cabinets you have, you probably still struggle to find spaces to store your smaller appliances or extra dishware. And you may be looking for the perfect spot to keep your fancy china.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

The Best Airbnbs In The Hamptons

The Hamptons is a famous and affluent string of communities that sit right on the shore of New York. According to Travel + Leisure, the Hamptons high season is during the summer, offering a nice breeze, picturesque ocean views, and an endless array of elegant beach homes along the shore. The style and aesthetic most prominent in the Hamptons is coastal elegance, with many homes featuring shingle-style architecture and timeless asymmetrical exteriors.
SAG HARBOR, NY
House Digest

How To Clean Resin Furniture

Furniture pieces are an integral part of everyone's lives, and we invest a lot in ensuring they are made to suit preferences, including the material types. In addition, a lot of consideration goes into selecting the specific furniture material that'll fit into any space with fewer maintenance requirements. So whether you're a busy parent, student, or business owner looking for something that'll provide comfort and beauty aside from wood and plastic furniture, your best bet is resin furnishings.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy