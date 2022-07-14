ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Museum of Art preparing for major expansion

By Mary Schenkel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vero Beach Museum of Art, one of the crown jewels of the 32963 island, is preparing to expand again. “In the past decade, our audience has grown significantly, and we no longer have adequate spaces for our signature programs and events,” said executive director Brady Roberts. “We’re increasingly acquiring more...

An Amazing Home sits on One of The Finest Lots in Trump National – Jupiter Aiming for $4,950,000

The Home in Jupiter, an amazing estate with wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 438 Red Hawk Dr, Jupiter, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
Move-in ready Moorings home has wonderful water views

Sited on 110 feet of bulkhead along Galleon Cove, the light-filled home at 2066 Windward Way at The Moorings is just a stone’s throw – as the pelican flies – from the South Passage marina and quick access to the Intracoastal Waterway via Moorings Bay. “Vaulted ceilings...
VERO BEACH, FL
East Coast Greenway Stuart

Linking Port St. Lucie with Jensen Beach, Stuart, Port Salerno, and Hobe Sound, this 17.6 mile segment of the East Coast Greenway has dedicated bike paths at both ends. The East Coast Greenway between Walton Rd in Port St. Lucie and Gomez Rd in Hobe Sound provides walkers and casual riders with two significant sections of greenway.
STUART, FL
Ellen Contreras

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?
VERO BEACH, FL
Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
In Memory: July 15

Patrick James Currier, age 37, died suddenly in Littleton, Colorado, on June 10th, 2022, due to pneumonia. Patrick was born on June 15th, 1984, in Detroit, Michigan, to Dennis and Susan (Toth) Currier. Known to many as PJ, he graduated from Lahser High School in 2003, where he was an excellent lacrosse player and later became a coach. He moved to the Denver area in January 2014 and eventually found his chosen family in Littleton, Colorado. Patrick enjoyed working in the food and beverage industry and had obtained his certification as a Level 1 Sommelier. He was known for being a kindhearted soul who never gave it a second thought to help those he loved in his life. PJ was proud to share that he was from Detroit, Michigan, and loved his Irish heritage. His favorite things were his times at Walloon and Cass Lake, living in the beautiful state of Colorado, golfing with friends and family, watching the Red Wings, #24 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers first baseman, Marvel, and having conversations with his friends. He also cherished his beautiful dog, Odin.
VERO BEACH, FL
Leatherback Sea Turtles Break County Nest Record

The 2022 sea turtle nesting season has been eggs-cellent for leatherback sea turtles. The County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program has recorded an average of 50 leatherback nests per season since 2005. So far, the leatherbacks have laid 92 nests this season, breaking the 2010 season record high of 87 nests!
SEBASTIAN, FL
Why were people taking pictures with a shark?

Editorial – Last Friday afternoon, some people were distressed after watching a video we published of others taking pictures with a shark, calling it “distasteful” among other things. It was not a news story, but a video showing people taking pictures of the angler’s catch of the day, a common occurrence in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Florida Manatee Steals a Surfboard From a Boy and Paddles Out (VIDEO)

While this Florida family was out for a beach day, one of the kids was trying to use a surfboard and a manatee tried to steal it away from this little boy! While surfing the waves in Fort Pierce, two manatees swam up to the 11 year old twin boys and their parents. The family is local to the area and at first thought the huge bodies sliding up were sharks. Eeek!
FORT PIERCE, FL
Humane Society welcomes 15 new dogs

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The local humane society recently welcomed 15 new furry friends – 11 dogs and four puppies – at its animal shelter. The dogs were transferred from Clewiston Animal Control, which had a high animal intake this summer and was at double its capacity, officials said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Sebastian City Council approves new hiring incentives

The Sebastian city council unanimously approved hiring incentives and sign-on bonuses for new city workers amid a widespread problem that seems to be affecting many municipalities and local businesses. While there is a worker shortage, some employees leave to find work elsewhere that pays more. There have been talks between...
SEBASTIAN, FL

