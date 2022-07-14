ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Elite Airways: Few flights from Vero in June; none so far in July

By Ray McNulty
veronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Airways canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of Vero Beach in June – as well as all of its July flights through Monday – and the boutique carrier isn’t expected to resume service until next week. “We’ll probably have a few...

veronews.com

veronews.com

In Memory: July 15

Patrick James Currier, age 37, died suddenly in Littleton, Colorado, on June 10th, 2022, due to pneumonia. Patrick was born on June 15th, 1984, in Detroit, Michigan, to Dennis and Susan (Toth) Currier. Known to many as PJ, he graduated from Lahser High School in 2003, where he was an excellent lacrosse player and later became a coach. He moved to the Denver area in January 2014 and eventually found his chosen family in Littleton, Colorado. Patrick enjoyed working in the food and beverage industry and had obtained his certification as a Level 1 Sommelier. He was known for being a kindhearted soul who never gave it a second thought to help those he loved in his life. PJ was proud to share that he was from Detroit, Michigan, and loved his Irish heritage. His favorite things were his times at Walloon and Cass Lake, living in the beautiful state of Colorado, golfing with friends and family, watching the Red Wings, #24 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers first baseman, Marvel, and having conversations with his friends. He also cherished his beautiful dog, Odin.
VERO BEACH, FL
Ellen Contreras

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?
VERO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Amazing Home sits on One of The Finest Lots in Trump National – Jupiter Aiming for $4,950,000

The Home in Jupiter, an amazing estate with wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 438 Red Hawk Dr, Jupiter, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
allears.net

Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Why were people taking pictures with a shark?

Editorial – Last Friday afternoon, some people were distressed after watching a video we published of others taking pictures with a shark, calling it “distasteful” among other things. It was not a news story, but a video showing people taking pictures of the angler’s catch of the day, a common occurrence in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
floridahikes.com

East Coast Greenway Stuart

Linking Port St. Lucie with Jensen Beach, Stuart, Port Salerno, and Hobe Sound, this 17.6 mile segment of the East Coast Greenway has dedicated bike paths at both ends. The East Coast Greenway between Walton Rd in Port St. Lucie and Gomez Rd in Hobe Sound provides walkers and casual riders with two significant sections of greenway.
STUART, FL
iheart.com

Florida Manatee Steals a Surfboard From a Boy and Paddles Out (VIDEO)

While this Florida family was out for a beach day, one of the kids was trying to use a surfboard and a manatee tried to steal it away from this little boy! While surfing the waves in Fort Pierce, two manatees swam up to the 11 year old twin boys and their parents. The family is local to the area and at first thought the huge bodies sliding up were sharks. Eeek!
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Leatherback Sea Turtles Break County Nest Record

The 2022 sea turtle nesting season has been eggs-cellent for leatherback sea turtles. The County’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program has recorded an average of 50 leatherback nests per season since 2005. So far, the leatherbacks have laid 92 nests this season, breaking the 2010 season record high of 87 nests!
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPBF News 25

Gold Star family gifted mortgage-free home in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The parents of a fallen service member in Port St. Lucie received keys to a brand new mortgage-free home on Thursday. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The 2,435-square-foot house is located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood and was donated by...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

FPL breaks record for electricity demand

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL reached a new record for electricity demand on Wednesday after temperatures rose across the state. Counties throughout Florida saw temperatures in the low to upper 90s. In Indian River County, the high was 93 degrees, in St. Lucie County, the high reached 92 degrees and the hottest temperature recorded Wednesday was 95 degrees in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

