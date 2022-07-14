Elite Airways: Few flights from Vero in June; none so far in July

Patrick James Currier, age 37, died suddenly in Littleton, Colorado, on June 10th, 2022, due to pneumonia. Patrick was born on June 15th, 1984, in Detroit, Michigan, to Dennis and Susan (Toth) Currier. Known to many as PJ, he graduated from Lahser High School in 2003, where he was an excellent lacrosse player and later became a coach. He moved to the Denver area in January 2014 and eventually found his chosen family in Littleton, Colorado. Patrick enjoyed working in the food and beverage industry and had obtained his certification as a Level 1 Sommelier. He was known for being a kindhearted soul who never gave it a second thought to help those he loved in his life. PJ was proud to share that he was from Detroit, Michigan, and loved his Irish heritage. His favorite things were his times at Walloon and Cass Lake, living in the beautiful state of Colorado, golfing with friends and family, watching the Red Wings, #24 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers first baseman, Marvel, and having conversations with his friends. He also cherished his beautiful dog, Odin.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO