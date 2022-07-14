ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Area humane society takes in 12 beagles from 4K rescued from Virginia facility; Almost all adopted

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNDM7_0gfEF5b700

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton took in 12 beagles to help in the effort of finding homes for thousands of animals rescued from a breeding facility.

Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia and transferred to the Humane Society of the United States to be put up for adoption.

“Before being rescued, these animals were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with humans. They had not had any testing done to them prior to being rescued,” HSGD said on their website.

Brian Weltge, president and chief executive officer of HSGD said the dogs were “very scared and confused” when they first arrived at the shelter, but have opened up with the help of staff and fosters.

The shelter took in eight beagle puppies and four adult beagles.

Saturday, the humane society posted on their social media that almost all of the dogs have found a home.

HSGD said that all four adult beagles and five beagle puppies have found a home.

The other three puppies will be up for adoption on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Petsmart on Feedwire Road.

HSGD said they hope to transfer more animals to their shelter but need to find homes for the ones in their care first.

To fill out an adoption application and learn more visit here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Hillsboro Police: Missing Ohio girl found in El Paso

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro girl missing since July 16 has been found in El Paso, Texas with a 28 year-old man from California with whom she’d been talking to, Hillsboro Police tell our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. Police have not specified the girl’s age, referring to her...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
City
Dayton, VA
Dayton, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Dog#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Middletown city council announces new city manager

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown City Council announced Wednesday that former Fire Chief Paul Lolli has been named permanent city manager, according to a media release. He had been serving as the acting city manager the last four months and also had worked in Middletown’s Fire Department for 33 years, the last seven years as fire chief.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WHIO Dayton

7 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after crash on NB I-75 in Miami County

TROY — UPDATE @ 1:21 p.m.:. Seven people were transported to area hospitals after a crash on I-75 in Troy Wednesday morning. The accident was initially reported around 6 a.m. when a Chrysler Pacifica van failed to maintain enough distance and hit the back of a semi on Northbound 75 near State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The van then went off the road and hit the concrete median wall.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy