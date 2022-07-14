Area humane society takes in 12 beagles from 4K rescued from Virginia facility; Almost all adopted

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton took in 12 beagles to help in the effort of finding homes for thousands of animals rescued from a breeding facility.

Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia and transferred to the Humane Society of the United States to be put up for adoption.

“Before being rescued, these animals were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with humans. They had not had any testing done to them prior to being rescued,” HSGD said on their website.

Brian Weltge, president and chief executive officer of HSGD said the dogs were “very scared and confused” when they first arrived at the shelter, but have opened up with the help of staff and fosters.

The shelter took in eight beagle puppies and four adult beagles.

Saturday, the humane society posted on their social media that almost all of the dogs have found a home.

HSGD said that all four adult beagles and five beagle puppies have found a home.

The other three puppies will be up for adoption on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Petsmart on Feedwire Road.

HSGD said they hope to transfer more animals to their shelter but need to find homes for the ones in their care first.

