ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump blames inflation on Democrats "out to get him"

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27X5vX_0gfEEQq600

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Taking time out from his bitter social media war with billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday, former president Donald Trump issued a statement blaming the nation's inflation woes on "Radical Left Democrats" whom he apparently believes should spend more time doing the Fed's job and less time investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

On Wednesday, government economists reported that inflation for the past month hit a record 40-year-high, in part tied to fuel and food costs.

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower. All three major indices were down more than one percent early Wednesday following the report, which showed US inflation surging to a record peak of 9.1 percent in June over the last 12 months in a report that was worse than expected.

The former president, who has reportedly been furious about the televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearings, immediately issued a statement through his "Save America" organization and on his Truth Social account to place blame for the poor economic snapshot.

According to the twice-impeached former president, "Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33%—how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this?"

Making it personal he then added, "'Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is 'get Trump,' and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don't vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans—Save America!"

Driven by record-high gasoline prices, the consumer price index jumped 1.3 percent in June. Gasoline prices have retreated in recent weeks, however, a shift that some analysts predict will lead to moderating inflation in subsequent reports.

Cresset Capital's Jack Ablin called the report a "setback" that boosts the likelihood the Fed will again institute a three-quarter-point interest rate increase later this month.

"It's a very disappointing number," Ablin said.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Sanders calls out Manchin: He only "represents the very wealthiest people in this country"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted fellow Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday for sinking the Democratic Party's latest effort to pass renewable energy funding, accusing the West Virginia Democrat of acting on behalf of his corporate and billionaire donors instead of the working class of his home state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Just 27 billionaires spent $90 million to buy GOP Congress: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A few dozen billionaires are spending tens of millions of dollars on the 2022 midterm elections—mostly to support Republican candidates, including many who have parroted the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—in a bid to ensure that Congress is full of lawmakers willing "to make their wealthy benefactors even richer," according to a fresh analysis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Democrats#Inflation And Economy#Gas Prices#Fed#Truth Social
Salon

Don't run, Joe: After beating Trump, Biden can do the nation one more big favor

Pundits are focused on Joe Biden's tanking poll numbers, while progressives continue to be alarmed by his dismal job performance. Under the apt headline "President Biden Is Not Cutting the Mustard," last week The American Prospect summed up: "Young people are abandoning him in droves because he won't fight for their rights and freedom." Ryan Cooper wrote that "at a time when Democrats are desperate for leadership — especially some kind of strategy to deal with a lawless and extreme Supreme Court — he is missing in action."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ali Velshi on the coming recession — and why Joe Biden can't stop it

Republicans in Congress and Donald Trump want you to believe that the record-setting inflation we're experiencing is all the fault of Joe Biden. But as MSNBC's Ali Velshi, who has long covered the economy, made clear in our recent "Salon Talks" conversation, inflation is a worldwide problem that cannot be solved with politics alone. "It's not Biden's fault. It is not a particularly political matter," Velshi said.
BUSINESS
Salon

Fury as Manchin tanks Biden's climate agenda at the last minute

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia informed Democratic leaders Thursday that he will not support any new climate spending or tax increases targeting the wealthy and large corporations, sinking his party's revived push for renewable energy investments and further undercutting the country's ability to rein in carbon emissions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

He's running: The specter of Donald Trump looms over the GOP

For months the conventional wisdom has held that Democrats are in for an epic shellacking in November, perhaps on a scale that has never been seen in American history. This conventional wisdom is so hardened that if you watch cable news opinion shows or read the op-ed pages of the national papers, you'd think we might as well cancel the elections and just hand the reins over to California Republican Kevin McCarthy in the House and Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell in the Senate. Just call it a day already. The assumption is that the Democratic congressional majority isn't just a lame duck, it's a dead duck.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Secret Garland memo to DOJ originated with Bill Barr

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow obtained a Feb. 2020 memo authored by then-Attorney General Bill Barr saying that anyone at the Justice Department who is investigating a political candidate has to run it by the Attorney General. That memo, she explained, was renewed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2022. "The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Final act of empire? U.S., Israel and the Saudis now heading for war with Iran

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia are plotting a war with Iran. The 2015 Iranian nuclear arms accord, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Donald Trump sabotaged, does not look like it will be revived. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is reviewing options to attack if Tehran looks poised to obtain a nuclear weapon and Israel, which opposes U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, carries out military strikes.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Republicans want climate solutions — just not from Biden

In late June, the Supreme Court handed down its long-awaited decision on West Virginia v. EPA, putting limits on the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The result wasn't in line with what most Americans want, according to a new survey from Pew Research...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy