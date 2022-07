bright beginnings jefferson

There is a guilty plea from Alex Tredway, who worked at a daycare center in Jackson County: The 18 year-old Tredway, who initially said he’d plead not guilty, was charged with child molestation stemming from his time at the Bright Beginnings daycare center in Jefferson.

Tredway was arrested in January.

He gets a sentence of life in prison, but could be eligible for parole after thirty years.

