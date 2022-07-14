ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Want to take a walk? Here are top places in the Myrtle Beach area for exercise, strolling

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

Having a walkable community and walking trails is becoming an increasingly desirable amenity for future homebuyers and residents alike. Horry County has several spots where you can enjoy the fresh air and get your steps in. Here’s a list of walking spots in Horry County.

1. Brookgreen Gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWskC_0gfED7Qz00
Brookgreen Gardens is holding it’s “Summer Light: Art by Night” events where visitors stroll the historic sculpture gardens under the glow of ten unique lighting installations. Live music is performed and food trucks offer local fare as the sun sets transforming the gardens. “Art by Night” is held on Wednesday and Saturdays from 6-10pm. Non-Member ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 per child. May 18, 2022. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Brookgreen Gardens, located at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrell’s Inlet, is known for its historic botanical gardens that date back to the early 1700s, and is a great place to walk around. While there is an admission cost, you’ll get your moneys worth with several different gardens to enjoy. For general admission, the tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. The gardens are open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. MarshWalk in Murrell’s Inlet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479W1W_0gfED7Qz00
People walk Veterans Pier and Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet. In the summer heat of July, Myrtle Beach area residents and tourist look to the water for relief. With waterparks, jet ski rentals, parasails, banana boat rides, paddle boards and kayaks, there are plenty of options to beat the heat. July 5, 2022. JASON LEE

Another scenic location in Murrell’s inlet to walk around, the MarshWalk is a free half mile long boardwalk that offers excellent views of the saltwater estuary. People often come to this spot for premium sunset views and a glimpse into the lowcountry’s nature. There are several restaurant spots along the MarshWalk if you need a break from the heat. The MarshWalk is located at 2025 Hwy 17 Business.

3. The Hulk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtSTG_0gfED7Qz00
A mountain biker rides a section of The Hulk, an Horry County Bike and Run Park near Carolina Forest. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Horry County’s Bike and Run park, while mostly being an attraction for bikers, also has a great seven-mile walking trail that takes you through Carolina Forest and the Intercoastal Waterway. The trails are maintained by Myrtle Beach Area Mountain Biking Association. This trail is located at 150 Frontage Rd B-2.

4. Grand Park in Market Common

Aside from being a walkable and accessible community, Market Common also offers scenic routes such as the Grand Park. The Grand Park athletic complex is three miles long and offers paved and natural trails. The complex has several large multipurpose fields for youth sports such as baseball, lacrosse, and soccer. The park is open for free from dusk to dawn and is located at 1011 Crabtree Lane.

5. Heritage shores and Nature Preserve

This walking spot near Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach is a beautiful place to visit the Intracoastal Waterway and is home to a few unique species of animals. There is a mile-long boardwalk that goes through the marshes and forests and is another beautiful spot in Horry County. Admission is free and operates from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Heritage Shores and Nature Preserve is located at 5611 Heritage Dr.

Comments / 3

A. Neil Ingus
5d ago

The best place for exercise is the boardwalk downtown, you’ll be running the whole time from bümś and h°s

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

13 (Practically) Free Things To Do in Myrtle Beach

Don’t break the bank when visiting one of the best beaches in the US, where everything from museums to pier visits to live entertainment can be free. We’re talking Myrtle Beach — the fastest-growing city in the nation. Tap into how fun being frugal can be along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach advances ordinance concerning items left on beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach wants people to do a better job of picking up after themselves after a day at the beach. The city council approved the second reading of an ordinance Monday night “regarding the removal and disposal” of items on the beach. The ordinance would amend a section […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Lifestyle
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man drowns in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man who drowned was recovered Monday in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Kevinutae Alston died from ” asphyxiation due to drowning,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. His body was pulled from the river at Brooksville Landing off Highway 111. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Benches removed: No more seating along Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s a long walk on the beach or a stroll along the Boardwalk, at some point you may want to stop and rest. That’s no longer an option, though. The benches are gone. “There wasn’t anywhere to sit down, it would have...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Strolling#Grand Park#Kayaks#Summer Heat#Murrell S Inlet#Marshwalk#Carolina Forest#The Intercoastal Waterway
WMBF

Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Monday. The 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 23-25, 2022, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. “We are thrilled to have the World Championship...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
live5news.com

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway. The child’s father was driving the jet...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Juvenile killed in jet-ski crash on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died after a jet-ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday evening that also injured another person, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded along with the South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
3K+
Followers
106
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy