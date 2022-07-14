Want to take a walk? Here are top places in the Myrtle Beach area for exercise, strolling
Having a walkable community and walking trails is becoming an increasingly desirable amenity for future homebuyers and residents alike. Horry County has several spots where you can enjoy the fresh air and get your steps in. Here’s a list of walking spots in Horry County.
1. Brookgreen Gardens
Brookgreen Gardens, located at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrell’s Inlet, is known for its historic botanical gardens that date back to the early 1700s, and is a great place to walk around. While there is an admission cost, you’ll get your moneys worth with several different gardens to enjoy. For general admission, the tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. The gardens are open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
2. MarshWalk in Murrell’s Inlet
Another scenic location in Murrell’s inlet to walk around, the MarshWalk is a free half mile long boardwalk that offers excellent views of the saltwater estuary. People often come to this spot for premium sunset views and a glimpse into the lowcountry’s nature. There are several restaurant spots along the MarshWalk if you need a break from the heat. The MarshWalk is located at 2025 Hwy 17 Business.
3. The Hulk
Horry County’s Bike and Run park, while mostly being an attraction for bikers, also has a great seven-mile walking trail that takes you through Carolina Forest and the Intercoastal Waterway. The trails are maintained by Myrtle Beach Area Mountain Biking Association. This trail is located at 150 Frontage Rd B-2.
4. Grand Park in Market Common
Aside from being a walkable and accessible community, Market Common also offers scenic routes such as the Grand Park. The Grand Park athletic complex is three miles long and offers paved and natural trails. The complex has several large multipurpose fields for youth sports such as baseball, lacrosse, and soccer. The park is open for free from dusk to dawn and is located at 1011 Crabtree Lane.
5. Heritage shores and Nature Preserve
This walking spot near Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach is a beautiful place to visit the Intracoastal Waterway and is home to a few unique species of animals. There is a mile-long boardwalk that goes through the marshes and forests and is another beautiful spot in Horry County. Admission is free and operates from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Heritage Shores and Nature Preserve is located at 5611 Heritage Dr.
