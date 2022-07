Congressional Candidate Chats With Voters, Enjoys a Beer at Diamond Dawgs Game. Little Falls, NY: Matt Castelli, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives on the Moderate and Democratic lines, greeted Dawgs fans at Veterans Memorial Park. Castelli shook hands all around, introducing himself as a former C.I.A. officer who became Director for Counterterrorism at the White House for Presidents Obama and Trump. He seeks election in the 21st Congressional District with the motto of “Country Over Party”.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO