Move-in ready: Little River development brings homes in the $300k range to the market.

An Arizona-based construction company now has homes for sale in a new Little River community near the North Carolina state line.

Creekside Point, built by Meritage Homes, will be located at 933 Maya Layne Dr. in Little River, South Carolina. These homes, now available for sale, will start in the $300,000 range and are roughly 1,542 to 2,412 square feet in size.

A Google Maps image of a new Little River community with homes now for sale. Google Maps

Phase one of the development includes 89 homes with six options for floor plans. Onsite amenities will include a swimming pool and a cabana. While a fully furnished model home isn’t available for viewing yet, one is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Some of the features highlighted in a press release Tuesday listed granite countertops, kitchen islands, and home automation included in the price.

Meritage Homes’ selling point is its “industry leading quality and energy-efficiency,” according to Veronica Perez, Division President for Meritage Homes in Charleston, in a news release.

The $300,000 price range is on par with current real estate trends in the Grand Strand area. The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of a single family home was $365,000 in May 2022.

Some of the upgraded features include smart home options such as smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, as well as a thermostat you can manage from your phone.

“This community appeals to buyers looking for quality and a simpler buying process with easy access to dining, entertainment and everyday conveniences,” Perez said in a news release.

Interested buyers are able to go through the homebuying process either online or in-person.