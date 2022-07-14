ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

Move-in ready: Little River development brings homes in the $300k range to the market.

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXtmD_0gfECiqi00

An Arizona-based construction company now has homes for sale in a new Little River community near the North Carolina state line.

Creekside Point, built by Meritage Homes, will be located at 933 Maya Layne Dr. in Little River, South Carolina. These homes, now available for sale, will start in the $300,000 range and are roughly 1,542 to 2,412 square feet in size.

A Google Maps image of a new Little River community with homes now for sale. Google Maps

Phase one of the development includes 89 homes with six options for floor plans. Onsite amenities will include a swimming pool and a cabana. While a fully furnished model home isn’t available for viewing yet, one is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Some of the features highlighted in a press release Tuesday listed granite countertops, kitchen islands, and home automation included in the price.

Meritage Homes’ selling point is its “industry leading quality and energy-efficiency,” according to Veronica Perez, Division President for Meritage Homes in Charleston, in a news release.

The $300,000 price range is on par with current real estate trends in the Grand Strand area. The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of a single family home was $365,000 in May 2022.

Some of the upgraded features include smart home options such as smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, as well as a thermostat you can manage from your phone.

“This community appeals to buyers looking for quality and a simpler buying process with easy access to dining, entertainment and everyday conveniences,” Perez said in a news release.

Interested buyers are able to go through the homebuying process either online or in-person.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

As neighborhood opposition grows, so are development costs — sometimes deterring construction altogether

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Housing costs are skyrocketing nationwide, but development is typically met with fierce opposition, stalling development and driving up price tags, according to one report.  About two-thirds of developers experience neighborhood pushback to their projects, increasing construction costs by 5.6% and delaying the process by an average of 7.4 months, according […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
matadornetwork.com

13 (Practically) Free Things To Do in Myrtle Beach

Don’t break the bank when visiting one of the best beaches in the US, where everything from museums to pier visits to live entertainment can be free. We’re talking Myrtle Beach — the fastest-growing city in the nation. Tap into how fun being frugal can be along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little River, SC
Business
Little River, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
City
Little River, SC
WBTW News13

Plans for new strip mall, laundromat in the works for Conway

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans for a new strip mall and laundromat are in the works for Conway. Rezoning requests have been submitted to the city for approval. Back in 2021, Your Neighborhood Child Development Center owner Keith Skinner submitted a rezoning request to expand his center to the property across the street from his […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach advances ordinance concerning items left on beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach wants people to do a better job of picking up after themselves after a day at the beach. The city council approved the second reading of an ordinance Monday night “regarding the removal and disposal” of items on the beach. The ordinance would amend a section […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Real Estate Trends#Home Automation#Smart Home#Meritage Homes#Division
WMBF

Benches removed: No more seating along Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s a long walk on the beach or a stroll along the Boardwalk, at some point you may want to stop and rest. That’s no longer an option, though. The benches are gone. “There wasn’t anywhere to sit down, it would have...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
WMBF

Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Monday. The 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 23-25, 2022, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. “We are thrilled to have the World Championship...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton completes nearly $2M sewer overhaul at mobile-home park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A nearly $2 million sewer-improvement project at a mobile-home park in Lumberton has been completed, and one homeowner said the project has him feeling relieved. “I think they did a pretty good job,” John Willi McRae said. “They did each and everyone’s house, and it looks good. I don’t have any […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man drowns in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man who drowned was recovered Monday in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Kevinutae Alston died from ” asphyxiation due to drowning,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. His body was pulled from the river at Brooksville Landing off Highway 111. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
3K+
Followers
106
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy