Four ways to get organized before you leave for vacation

Vacations are fun and a time to relax, but they can also be stressful if you don’t plan properly. Here are some helpful tips to follow so you can have an organized and enjoyable trip.

Have a plan

Spend time researching the area you’re visiting. Determine the best place to stay, things to do, places to eat and sights to see. Create a vacation checklist with the information to keep organized. Better to have all of the information you may need than to waste time looking while you’re on vacation.

Create a packing checklist

Create a master packing list that includes what all members of the family will need. If you travel often, create the list on your computer and print a copy to use each time you are preparing for a trip or create them on the Notes app on your iPhone.

It’s a good idea to leave some blank space on the list for any trip-specific items you may need. For example, if you are traveling to the beach, sunscreen and beach toys may need to be added to the list.

Don’t forget your home

Drop by the post office and stop your mail while you’re gone. Do the same for your newspaper. If you have pets, make arrangements in advance to have them cared for by a friend or family member or have them boarded.

Set your thermostat to a reasonable temperature while you’re gone. Set timers for exterior and interior lights and let a trusted neighbor know you’ll be away.

Summer declutter:How to reorganize those recipes, purses and more

Get organized:Is your closet cluttered? Here are 7 ways to fix that

If you’re driving, prepare the car

It’s best to do a “pre-vacation” check up on your car. Check the tires, including the spare, the windshield wipers and all fluid levels. It’s also a perfect time to get a tune-up from your local mechanic. If you don’t already have these items in your car, pack a set of jumper cables, flares, a flashlight and a first aid kit.

In the next column, I’ll provide some organizing tips for packing. Happy travels!

Look for more tips from Deb in the Observer Dispatch every other Sunday and on her websites decluttercoachdeb.com and dceffconsult.com. You can follow her on social media and watch her TV show Organization Motivation! organizationmotivation.com.