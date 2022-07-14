ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning strikes ruining your Myrtle Beach trip? Here’s how to avoid the deadly weather.

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago


Weather is never completely predictable, but thunder and lightning are practically guaranteed in the vacation months in Myrtle Beach.

Thunderstorms are a familiar sight to Myrtle Beach residents, who get an average of almost 20 rainfall days during the month of July. If you’re coming from from out of town, don’t be too surprised if at least one of your vacation days is interrupted by storms.

The time to be most alert about your local storm forecast is when you are planning on going into an area without shelter. For Myrtle Beach vacationers, this means checking your forecast before getting onto a boat, or going hiking in Horry County’s many nature parks.

Fatalities from thunderstorms occur more often in the 15 to 20 minute window before or after a storm rather than during, according to Steven Pfaff, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist for the Wilmington National Weather Service.

“People are waiting too long to take shelter before a storm, and they are not staying long enough after the storm moves out of the area,” Pfaff said.

As a general rule, always wait about 30 minutes after you last hear thunder before resuming your vacation plans.

It’s also important to know that lightning strikes can happen outside of the area of the storm. If you see a storm is over in Conway, don’t automatically assume it’s safe to resume outdoor activities in Myrtle Beach.

According to Pfaff, one in ten lightning strikes occur outside of the storm.

While Florida holds the title of being the lightning capital of the United States, South Carolina does see more deaths from lightning than many states. The National Lightning Safety Council recorded 12 fatalities from lightning from 2006 - 2021 in South Carolina.

However, you shouldn’t cancel a Myrtle Beach vacation over a few thunderstorms.

Rainy weather doesn’t have to ruin your vacation. There’s plenty to do in Myrtle Beach when it’s raining, just expect longer wait times at indoor attractions. Ripley’s Aquarium, for example, is a staple of Myrtle Beach tourism, and just had its 25th year anniversary. Just expect longer wait times on rainy days, as most tourists and residents will have the same idea as you.

Community Policy