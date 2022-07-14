Here’s why these 3 Horry County restaurants scored low during July inspections

Three Horry County restaurants received low scores due to the presence of flies, employees not wearing gloves and other improper practices refrigerator, according to state health inspection reports.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control conducts inspections every month and scores establishments based on their practices.

Here are the lowest scores from July 1 through July 12:

El Rinconcito Salvadoreno, on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 88% or “A” during a follow-up inspection on July 8.

Inspectors deducted points from the establishment due to the person in charge not having proper certifications, according to a DHEC report.

It also stated that the restaurant’s employees were not practicing safe cooling time and temperatures as well as hot and cold holding temperatures for food.

Inspectors noted the restaurant’s refrigerator was not holding food at the proper temperature because it was overflowing.

The Sun News reached out to the restaurant for comment Tuesday, and the employee who answered hung up.

A follow-up inspection will be scheduled within the next 10 days.

Soy Y Luna, on River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach, scored a 77% or C during a routine inspection on July 8.

A DHEC report states the restaurant lost points because the supervisor did not have a certified food protection manager certificate.

The hand washing sink at the bar was not accessible to employees but was being used to store cups, according to inspectors.

The sanitizer concentration level for the dishwasher did not meet proper standards.

Inspectors took off points for improper cooling temperatures and times along with improper cold holding temperatures for food.

Some foods were not in their original containers nor were they easily identifiable, according to the report. Foods were placed on the floor of the walk-in cooler and stored on top of other foods without any barriers.

Flies were throughout the establishment, but inspectors did note an invoice for commercial pest control.

The report stated that both clean and dirty utensils that were still being used were stored between equipment. Used wiping cloths were placed on prep surfaces instead of in a sanitizer solution.

There was a puddle of blood in the bottom of a storage unit next to the cooler, according to inspectors.

They also noted intact boxes were also observed at the establishment’s back door, where there was also uncovered food. The discarded food attracted flies that had entered through the back door and kitchen.

A manager with the restaurant declined to comment on the report from July 8 on Tuesday.

A follow-up inspection will be scheduled within the next 10 days.

The Hickory Tavern, on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 87% or “B” during a follow-up inspection on July 8.

The establishment lost points due to an employee plating tuna with their bare hands, according to a DHEC report. An employee with long fingernails was also observed plating food without gloves.

Inspectors also deducted points because of improper cold holding temperatures.

According to the report, a low boy cooler in the restaurant was soiled with grease.

There were also broken and missing floor tiles as well as burnt-out light bulbs.

The restaurant has one refrigeration unit that has failed inspection, said Tammy Lucich, director of marketing and beverage.

“This is a critical violation, which has lowered our score,” Lucich said. “We are waiting on the new equipment, but due to supply chain issues, it is taking longer than expected. This particular unit is inoperable until the equipment is received.”

A follow up inspection will be scheduled within the next 10 days.