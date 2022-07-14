Jan. 6 insurrection defendant from Lakeland has hearing postponed to September

A court hearing for Corrine Montoni, one of six current or former Polk County residents indicted on charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack, has been delayed until Sept. 26.

Montoni, a Lakeland resident, was scheduled for a status conference on Tuesday. Prosecutors and the defense counsel agreed on a motion to reschedule that conference more than two months, according to a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The parties requested the additional time to engage in plea negotiations and review the production of preliminary discovery material, the filing said.

Montoni, 32, faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and aiding and abetting the commission of those crimes.

FBI agents arrested Montoni in March 2021 at her Lakeland home, making her the first Polk County resident arrested in connection with the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. She has been free on bond since her first court appearance.