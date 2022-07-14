Through the valleys

For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you. Isaiah 54:10 NRSV

A couple of weeks ago, a young man in our church spoke about his experiences climbing the mountains in education.

I’ve got several years on him, and I’ve noticed that moments in the valleys are the times I struggle to stay on the path. The road signs grow difficult to read, and my logic becomes uncertain. I begin to question if I’m in this valley due to my own mistake? Is it a valley I must walk to become the person God wants me to be?

Then I ask, what do I do to fix this? Can I shorten this trip? Perhaps an ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce will help? (Don’t judge.)

But I’ve learned another way out of the valleys, whatever their cause. It is as simple as it is difficult. It begins with my prayer that goes something like this:

Father? I see no signs that You want me here. I have no certain understanding why I’m in this valley. But if You want me to walk it, let’s go. And if there’s a short-cut, I’m all for that too. But I’m headed for the mountain top with You. Amen.

