ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River, MI

Through the valleys

By Michael Sanders
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyXie_0gfEAsVA00

For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you. Isaiah 54:10 NRSV

A couple of weeks ago, a young man in our church spoke about his experiences climbing the mountains in education.

I’ve got several years on him, and I’ve noticed that moments in the valleys are the times I struggle to stay on the path. The road signs grow difficult to read, and my logic becomes uncertain. I begin to question if I’m in this valley due to my own mistake? Is it a valley I must walk to become the person God wants me to be?

Then I ask, what do I do to fix this? Can I shorten this trip? Perhaps an ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce will help? (Don’t judge.)

But I’ve learned another way out of the valleys, whatever their cause. It is as simple as it is difficult. It begins with my prayer that goes something like this:

Father? I see no signs that You want me here. I have no certain understanding why I’m in this valley. But if You want me to walk it, let’s go. And if there’s a short-cut, I’m all for that too. But I’m headed for the mountain top with You. Amen.

The reverend Dr Michael Sanders has books of devotions available locally at Kens Village Market in Indian River, Michigan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Signs#Isaiah 54
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy