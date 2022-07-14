ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Top 5 concert picks for shows this week in Sarasota, Bradenton and Englewood

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

Ariella

After recently being on the road, playing cities such as Buffalo, New York and Asheville, North Carolina, Sarasota vocal-guitar duo Ariella returns to Florida Studio Theatre this week for a Homecoming CD Release Party for the album "Songs from the Vault." Those in the Sarasota music scene likely first became familiar with singer Ariella McManus from her time fronting the popular group Ari and the Alibis, whose sound blended soul, blues, rock, funk and jazz. Though the full band has since disbanded, she continues to perform as Ariella, accompanied by guitarist and husband Nicolaas Kraster. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14; Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; $25; 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Tom Craig Band

The Philadelphia-based blues group Tom Craig Band will return to Sarasota County restaurant and venue Englewoods on Dearborn while touring through Florida this week. The guitarist and singer-songwriter Craig released the new album "Good Man Gone Bad" last year, recently earning three Independent Blues Awards nominations including Contemporary Blues CD and Song. Yet Craig, a formally trained jazz vocalist, also incorporates other genres into his sound, with the track "You Made a Good Man Go Bad" featuring flourishes of jazz club-esque piano and another song on the album titled "I Like Soul in My Blues." 7 p.m. Thursday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $5; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Matt Burke

Returning to Bradenton restaurant and venue Cottonmouth this week is the frontman for one of the Friendly City's most successful music acts, Matt Burke of Have Gun, Will Travel. Burke is the principal singer-songwriter for the Americana group, which has been covered by outlets including NPR and No Depression and had their music appear on the television shows "The Good Wife" and "The Ranch." The band has a new EP on the way featuring the single "Buyer's Remorse," also recently releasing the song and music video "Our Fair City," paying tribute to Bradenton. 7 p.m. Friday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

Kettle of Fish

Van Wezel's Friday Fest series, featuring free outdoor concerts held on the venue's waterfront lawn overlooking Sarasota Bay during the summer months, continues this week with Kettle of Fish. The blues-rock group led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Dana Lawrence ranks among the Sarasota area's most popular musical acts, regularly playing other local venues and festivals. Other skilled musicians back Lawrence, which included former Freddie King guitarist and Sarasota native Greg Poulos until he sadly passed away earlier this year. 5 p.m. Friday; Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; free; 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar

Florida Studio Theatre's live music lineup this week also includes Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar as part of Jazz Club of Sarasota's Monday Night Jazz Cabaret series, held in the John C. Court Cabaret. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro and now based in St. Pete, singer Soledade released her debut album "A Moment of You" in 2019, featuring songs in both English and Portuguese. Guitarist Najar is another of Tampa Bay's best-known musicians in the jazz scene, releasing numerous albums of his own including 2018's "Under Paris Skies" and 2017's "Christmas in December." 6:30 p.m. (doors, dinner/drinks), 7:30 p.m. (show) Monday; John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota; $34-$39; 941-260-9951; jazzclubsarasota.org

