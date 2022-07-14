Top 5 movies playing Florida theaters and streaming this week: July 14-20

After a slew of summer blockbusters , this week in movies goes smaller-scale, with the largest release being a character drama – albeit one based on a best-selling book. "Where the Crawdads Sing," an adaptation of Delia Owens' novel of the same name, premieres in movie theaters this weekend along with animated kids film "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank." Other notable new releases include two more movies based on novels: "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," debuting in theaters, and Jane Austen adaptation "Persuasion," heading to Netflix. Here are this week's highlights.

1. 'Persuasion'

This latest onscreen adaptation of Jane Austen's novel (previously made into multiple television films and miniseries) stars Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, who is persuaded by her family and friends to break off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), only for the two to cross paths again seven years later. Helmed by acclaimed theater director Carrie Cracknell, "Persuasion" also co-stars Henry Golding as well as Richard E. Grant, playing Anne's father.

Where to watch: Netflix on Friday

2. 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in this adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling 2018 novel about a girl who grows up in the North Carolina marsh after being abandoned by her family and later becomes a suspect in the death of a man who romantically pursued her. Also produced by Reese Witherspoon and featuring the original song "Carolina" by Taylor Swift, “Where the Crawdads Sing” should, if nothing else, be a welcome showcase for Edgar-Jones and her co-star, "Beach Rats" standout Harris Dickinson.

Where to watch: Theaters on Friday

3. 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

This adaptation of the 1958 novel "Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris" stars Oscar-nominated "Phantom Thread" actress Lesley Manville as the title character, a widowed 1950s London cleaning lady who dreams of owning a Dior dress and flies to France in order to achieve her goal. Anthony Fabian directs the film with a supporting cast that includes another great, recently Oscar-nominated actress, Isabelle Huppert, as well as Jason Isaacs and Lambert Wilson.

4. 'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down'

This documentary follows former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, including her recovery from being shot in the head during a 2011 assassination attempt, and her relationship with her husband Mark Kelly, now himself a U.S. Sen. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated "RBG" and last year's pair of documentaries "My Name is Pauli Murray" and "Julia" about chef Julia Child, "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" premiered at this year's South by Southwest.

Where to watch: Limited release in theaters including AMC Bradenton 20 on Friday

5. 'Don't Make Me Go'

John Cho stars in this drama as a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and convinces his teenage daughter (Mia Isaac) to go on a road trip with him, both to spend time with her and in hopes of finding her estranged mother. "Don't Make Me Go" premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival and received fairly positive reviews, hopefully continuing Cho's solid filmography in recent years along with roles in movies such as "Columbus" and "Searching."

Where to watch: Prime Video on Friday

