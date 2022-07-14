ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County GOP caucus for recorder vacancy moved to StoneGate Education Center

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 5 days ago
The caucus hosted by the Lawrence County Republican Party to fill the position of Lawrence County Recorder, vacated after the passing of former Recorder Myron Rainey, has been moved to Bedford's StoneGate Arts & Education Center, 931 15th St, on the Lawrence County Courthouse square.

So far three have applied for the position

  • Jessica Allen
  • Martha Turner
  • Penny Cobb

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

