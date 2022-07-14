ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking Cape Cod: The Marsh Trail at Sandy Neck — a long walk or a mellow loop to the beach

By Eric Williams, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ay79_0gfEAkga00

WEST BARNSTABLE — Looking for a wicked long hike or something a little mellower? The Marsh Trail at Sandy Neck Beach Park offers ways to customize your walk and make it into a nice loop by using cutovers to the lovely beach on Cape Cod Bay.

Sandy Neck Beach Park is a big place, and the beach is just one of the wonders. According to the town of Barnstable, Sandy Neck contains "4,700 acres of dunes, maritime forests, and marshes. It is a living museum, exhibiting dynamic landscapes rich with ecological activity and recreational opportunities." A one-way hike to the tip near Sandy Neck Light is about 6 miles.

The Marsh Trail runs for miles along the backside of Sandy Neck Beach and borders the magnificent Great Marsh, an epic land of endless grass and subtle colors that change as the sun moves. The most amazing thing about this hike is that it was well over an hour before I caught a glimpse of the bay, but there was still plenty to see.

Loop hikers (folks who are looking to avoid walking out and back on the same trail) have a key decision to make on this trek: where to cut over to the beach. There are four cut-over options along the Marsh Trail, ranging from just a half mile out on the trail to a whopping 5.5 miles. Since you are prohibited from bushwhacking across the interior, consider these options carefully, because you've still got to walk back to your car.

On a recent hike, I cut over to the beach on Trail 4, which was about four miles out on the Marsh Trail. Walking back along the beach, I finished an 8.5-mile loop in about three hours. Others may want to cut over a bit sooner or simply enjoy an out-and-back hike on the Marsh Trail.

There are a couple of designated hiker parking spots before the gatehouse, but in the summer, it is more likely that you will have to park in the main beach lot, which requires a sticker or paying an entrance fee.

#Beaches#Cape Cod#Beach Park#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Sandy Neck Beach#Great Marsh
