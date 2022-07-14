ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

'The perfect refuge': After a massive 2021 turnout, Barnstable County Fair returns with more fun and food

By Rasheek Tabassum Mujib, Cape Cod Times
The Barnstable County Fair drew a top number of visitors last year, and organizers hope the crowds will turn out again when the marquee summer Cape Cod event returns for seven days of music, fun and carnival rides.

The fair, which began in 1844, was only shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but made a comeback last year with an outstanding turnout.

“In 2021, approximately 70,000 visitors came to the fairgrounds to join the fair, which was a record-breaking incident for us,” says general manager Wendy Brown.

“People were looking to join in festivities, after dealing with the pandemic, and the fair served as the perfect refuge for that.”

And likely will again: “We are expecting another big turnout this year," Brown says. "As everything is getting back to the normal stage, we expect more participation.”

The Barnstable County Agricultural Society arranges the fair each year, bringing in different rides, activities, agriculture-related contests, and music groups from all over the world.

There will be traditional attractions like adult and youth agriculture and livestock exhibits, local artisans and vendors, fair food and entertainment acts every day. Besides the main-stage events, there will be a beer garden set up, a Mini FMX & BMX thrill show, circus acts, and stilt-walking and juggling acts from Kevin Adair. There will be a petting zoo filled with chickens, goats and cows; and shows for poultry, rabbits and sheep.

“We are always trying to bring in a different mix of entertainment and activities for everyone, from all age groups and cultures,” says spokesperson Craig Orsi.

Through July 17:A floral 'reward': Hundreds of blooms in 70+ gardens part of Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival

The main-stage entertainment lineup this year (all starting at 7:30 p.m.) includes bands from Sweden and across the United States: folk-country singer and songwriter, Allie Colleen on Monday; "Arrival from Sweden," a Swedish ABBA tribute band, on Thursday, July 21; Peter Noone and his Herman’s Hermits band on Friday, July 22; Parmalee, a platinum-record-selling band of brothers, on Saturday, July 23; and Private Eyes, a Hall & Oates tribute band to close out the fair on Sunday, July 24.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, fan-favorite motorsports will be the highlight, with Team Demolition Derby and “World’s Largest Demolition Derby,” along with Kid’s Power Wheels Derby. The first two events pit amateur local drivers against one another to see who can last the longest in a match, which tests out the car’s tolerance and the driver’s patience.

Food will be, as usual, one of the main attractions of the fair. This year, the organizers say they are bringing in different cuisine and flavors to satisfy people of all ethnicities and communities. “This year, we are adding Middle Eastern falafel, Italian arancini, and an assortment of Brazilian cuisine, to the fair menu,” says Brown.

The county agricultural society annually awards scholarships at the fair to qualifying Cape high school seniors and college students. This tradition began in 1970 to encourage local students to pursue careers in agriculture, home economics, and other specific industries. Recipients are given $2,000 per year for four years.

This year, officials will give 17 students a total of $35,000. “Last year, we could not award new scholarships, due to the pandemic, but honored commitments to all students in the program from the prior year,” Orsi says.

To go to the Barnstable County Fair

When: Gates open at 4 p.m. daily from Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24

Where: Cape Cod Fairgrounds, 1220 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151), East Falmouth

Admission: $15 for adults (three-day pass for $36); $12 ($10 on Friday, July 22) for seniors and military (with valid military ID); $5 for ages 6–11 with paid adult; free for children 5 and under with paid adult. Wristband days, with unlimited carnival rides for $35 roller coaster, are Monday and Thursday (purchase between 4 and 9 p.m., ride until 11 p.m.); Friday (purchase noon to 8 p.m., ride until 11 p.m.), and Sunday (purchase noon to 7 p.m and ride until 10 p.m.)

Information: https://capecodfairgrounds.com/events/barnstable-county-fair/

