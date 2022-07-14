ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Fleetwood Mac Mania brings iconic songs to Coshocton Saturday

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRykx_0gfEAccm00
  • Fleetwood Mac Mania performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Coshocton Court Square part of a summer concert series.
  • The band performs many of the biggest hit of Fleetwood Mac, including most of the landmark "Rumors" album.
  • The band also does solo songs from Stevie Nicks, including "Leather and Lace," a duet originally with Don Henley.
  • Fleetwood Mac Mania with this lineup has been around 10 years and tours all over the country.

COSHOCTON — Presenting some of the most iconic rock songs of all time by Fleetwood Mac to people who have never heard them live before is the goal of a band playing as part of a Downtown Coshocton summer concert series.

Fleetwood Mac Mania will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Coshocton Court Square. They follow the annual Three Rivers Fire District Car Show starting at noon with awards at 4:45 p.m.

It's the second in a free concert series sponsored by Our Town Coshocton in cooperation with the city and Councilman Chad Johnson. Double Vision, a tribute act to Foreigner, was on June 25, and country singer ERNEST is slated for Aug. 5 following First Farm Friday.

Connie Scriver fills the Christine McVie role in Fleetwood Mac Mania on vocals and keyboards. The rest of the lineup includes Jenn Taylor, who doubles for Stevie Nicks, Jeremy Stimers in the Lindsey Buckhingham role and Eddie Cromwell manning the drums like Mick Fleetwood.

Scriver said this group has been together about 10 years. She had performed in other Fleetwood Mac tribute acts for about 20 years.

"I just fell in love with the music and how it translated into crowds and the way the music really touches people, the strong harmonies and timeless writing," Scriver said. "We really try to be as authentic as possible to the recorded music that hit the airwaves that people know and love and turn up when their favorite song comes on the radio."

Scriver said they do most of the landmark 1977 "Rumors" album with songs like "Dreams," "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way" and "You Make Loving Fun." Tunes off of "Tusk," "Mirage" and the band's self-titled album are also regulars. Along with Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, they also perform some of Stevie Nicks' solo songs such as "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back." Cromwell even comes out from behind the drum kit to fill Don Henley's part of the duet "Leather and Lace" with Taylor.

"We just try to keep it moving and exciting," Scriver said.

Scriver said one of the best things about Fleetwood Mac is they have such a deep catalog that you can change songs up easily. One of her favorite songs is the deep cut "World Turning," that often gets left out for time constraints. It's a bluegrass number with McVie and Buckingham on vocals.

Scriver knows it's much easier to cut that song than one of the major hits people have come out to hear. Even though she has performed these songs hundreds of times, it's the crowd's anticipation that keeps her and the rest of the group going. If Scriver is ever weary of a tune, she tries to look at it through the eyes of the audience.

"I'm a musician, but I'm really an entertainer at the end of the day and entertainers tend to look at songs and their performances through the eyes of their audiences," she said. "I look in the faces of people that never heard me sing a certain song, never heard us perform it, and I look at how they respond to it and that's where I get kind of a thrill."

For more information on Fleetwood Mac Mania, go to fleetwoodmacmania.com.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration Day One: Nostalgia and probably tinnitus

MANSFIELD -- After setting up my car camp to sleep, and a wild goose chase for the media tent (that happens to be surrounded by geese. So. Many. Geese.), the first day of Inkcarceration 2022 began. I made my trek to the front, preparing to photograph bands I’ve listened to...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Coshocton, OH
700WLW

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Henley
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Stevie Nicks
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leather And Lace#Fleetwood Mac Mania#First Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
whbc.com

15-Year-Old, Adult Charged in NW Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made two arrests in the city’s latest homicide. A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder, while 36-year-old Megan Coladonato of Pike Township faces a complicity charge. 45-year-old Craig Blackshear was shot and killed a week ago on a...
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
793
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy