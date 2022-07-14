ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school clothing vouchers available to Portage County families in need

 5 days ago

Portage County Job & Family Services will provide back to school vouchers to help families in need purchase clothing and shoes for eligible school-age children in grades kindergarten through 12.

Vouchers are available for children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits. Each voucher is valued at $100 and must be used by Sept. 2.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 5. Vouchers will be distributed on a first come/first serve basis. Applicants must choose one of two participating stores that will accept the vouchers: Gabe’s in Kent or Burlington in Cuyahoga Falls.

Those who would like to apply can pick up and drop off applications at the Job & Family Services Public Assistance lobby, 2nd floor of County Administration Building, 449 S. Meridian St., Ravenna, or OhioMeansJobs Portage County, 253 S. Chestnut St., Ravenna. Applications also will be available online at https://www.portagecounty-oh.gov/jfs and can be emailed to Portage_PRC@jfs.ohio.gov.

Applicants must be Portage County residents and the household must include school-age children currently attending and/or enrolled in grades K through 12.

Applicants will be notified by mail of approval and may pick up their voucher on Tuesdays through Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the OhioMeansJobs parking lot at 253 S. Chestnut St. in Ravenna. Those who have questions may call OhioMeansJobs at 330-296-2841.

