Plate and Cork: Christofle's 'iconic' giant eggs set the right 'Mood' in Palm Beach

Christofle's Worth Avenue location has always been a headquarters for those seeking luxurious as well as practical occasion gifts. The Mood collections are a case in point.

“They are the most iconic collections we have come out with in years,” said Sandra Palmer, boutique manager. “The party Mood and the party Mood tray are especially popular in Palm Beach. ”

These gleaming, giant eggs are nesting on kitchen islands, sideboards, bookcases, loggias and patios all over town.

Plate and Cork:Caviar: The taste of luxury found at Blue Provence in Palm Beach

The original Mood features a stainless-steel oval, with a wooded inset, housing a 24-piece service for six consisting of dinner forks, dinner knives, soup spoons and dessert spoons.

It was the brainchild of the company’s international design team and became so popular, it morphed into a spectrum of ideas created to enhance today's dining experiences.

On the cutting edge

Christofle, which is celebrating 20 years in Palm Beach, has been on the cutting edge of innovative design since its founding in 1830.

Charles Christofle turned a family boutique into one of France’s most important jewelers, with workrooms that produced metal fabric, silver filigree and gilded buttons for officers’ uniforms.

His great stroke of genius came when he began purchasing patents that would allow him to carry out gold and silver electroplating on an industrial scale.

As a burgeoning middle class began entertaining at home with elaborate meals, place settings, candelabras, decorative objects and centerpieces came into demand. Commissions for custom-designed flatware and serving pieces came pouring in.

Christofle’s process allowed the company to produce silver plates that equaled the splendor of 18th century silverwork at a lower cost.

Over the decades, Christofle has worked with world-class industrial designers, including Man Ray, Jean Cocteau, Gio Ponti, Lino Sabattini, Christian Blecher, Martin Szekely and Andree Putnum to create collections that paired seamlessly with evolving lifestyles.

Recently:Longtime Palm Beach resident opens buzzy bakery and café on Dixie Highway

So many Moods

The original stainless-steel Mood ($1,790) holds a 24-piece service for six. The rose gold Mood ($2,060) contains 18-stainless steel flatware pieces and six rose gold coffee spoons. The 24-karat gold Mood ($12,500) has 24-karat gold-plated service for six.

For collectors, there is a sterling silver egg in a quilted pattern ($119,500) containing service for six.

Aficionados of Asian gastronomy will appreciate the Asian Mood ($1,680). It contains service for six consisting of universal chopsticks with two-levels of ridges for a better food grip, chopstick rests, gracefully curved Oriental soup spoons designed to fit into any bowl and dessert forks.

The stainless-steel party Mood design comes with a separate tray. It may be used for cocktails (charcuterie, pates, seafood) or desserts (fruits, nuts and cheeses). The egg ($1,190) contains cocktail forks, spreaders, picks and dessert spoons. The tray ($1,090) is stainless-steel with wood and ceramic insets.

The espresso Mood enhances the most refined cups of java brewed. It contains six espresso spoons and comes in stainless-steel ($475) or rose gold, ($795).

“The only limitations the way the Mood collections can be used is your imagination,” said Palmer. “The flatware may be washed in warm soapy water and dried after each use. It rarely needs to be polished if it is kept inside the egg. The egg itself can be cleaned with warm, soapy water. Even our silver pieces are very low maintenance.”

The shop also carries a complete line of cleaning and storage products.

*

Christofle

150 Worth Ave.

561-833-1978