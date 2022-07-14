ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Delve Into the Murky World of Political Funding With Our Free Pay Dirt Newsletter

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From deceptive messaging and spurious speeches to repressive rulings and ludicrous legal loopholes, it’s clear that many members of the government care...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Ordered to Investigate How All Those Jan. 6 Texts Got Deleted

The National Archives on Tuesday directed the Secret Service to probe the “the potential unauthorized deletion” of texts from around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “This report must include ... a statement of the exact circumstances surrounding the deletion of messages, a statement of the safeguards established to prevent further loss of documentation and details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records,” the archives wrote in a letter. News of that request comes amid reports that the Secret Service does not have any additional test messages to give the House committee looking into the Capitol riot, as the rest were purged “as a part of a device-replacement program,” CNBC reported. The texts are unlikely to be found, sources told The Washington Post. If they do resurface, they could showcase reactions and messages in real time on Jan. 6 of agents who may have coordinated Trump’s plans and whereabouts that day. The House panel had issued a subpoena Friday for the Secret Service records.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Dirt
TheDailyBeast

New Yorker Staffer Goes Nuclear on David Remnick

An editor at The New Yorker on Tuesday claimed she was put under an internal review only after raising concern over gender parity. Perhaps more troublingly, she claimed, was that two issues raised about her work were actually factual errors inserted into her writing by top boss David Remnick—a suggestion The New Yorker called “absurd” in response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy