Jacksonville, FL

Facelifts are in store for Jacksonville Walmart and Sam's Club, and new Wawa on the way

By Drew Dixon
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

The Walmart retail store in Jacksonville’s Intracoastal West area will soon see some major renovations.

A remodeling of the 13490 Beach Blvd. Walmart will cover about 30,282 square feet in the store, according to the building permits approved by the city this month.

The revamp will focus on multiple sections of the building, but the general remodeling will include the customer service area near the front of the store where shoppers often return merchandise.

Other areas slated for improvements also include the garden area, the breakroom for employees and restrooms. Some signage for the store will be upgraded as well as part of the $1.3 million project.

FMGI Inc. is the contractor.

Youngerman Circle Sam's Club to see upgrades

The Sam’s Club on Jacksonville’s Westside is about to undergo a substantial remodeling.

The 6373 Youngerman Circle store will see interior and external demolition to parts of the building. Workers will then add a new indoor shopping area for produce and a dairy area with associated coolers, according to the building permits.

Other improvements will include a new fresh juice area, updated refrigerated cases and remodeled sales areas.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 million to complete, and C.C. Borden Construction Inc. will handle the work.

New Wawa coming to University Blvd.

The growing number of Wawa convenience stores and gasoline stations continues to grow in Jacksonville.

The latest Wawa will soon be erected at 1331 University Blvd. N. after the city approved permits for the $915,400 building this month.

The new construction will not only include the main 5,636-square-foot building but also a dumpster enclosure.

The contracting firm of M.E. Construction Inc. will handle the work.

Additional building permits

9806 Craven Road, new amenity center for Everlake, 2,031 square feet, $500,000. K&G Construction Co. Inc.

12862 Meritage Blvd., construction of modular block retaining walls at Tamaya, $390,022. Associated Construction Products Inc.

10751 Deerwood Park Blvd., Unit 125, tenant buildout for Fortegra Fulfillment, $279,396. Tenant contractors Inc.

1550 Hendricks Ave., Unit 5, expansion of existing MUV, Plants of Ruskin LLC medical cannabis dispensary to an adjacent unit, $211,050. Trimar Construction Inc.

668 Suemac Road, new interior wash pit, new sales areas and storefronts for 8800 Broadway LLC, $150,000. K&G Construction Inc.

2616 Port Industrial Drive, tenant buildout for Port Jax 800 LLC, $110,000. Spinner Construction Inc.

Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Miramar; McDonald’s remodeling

Sleiman Enterprises applied for a zoning exception and an administrative deviation for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 4434 Hendricks Ave. in the Miramar Shopping Center. Through Miramar Equities Inc., Sleiman Enterprises wants an exception for outdoor seating associated with a restaurant and an administrative deviation for parking and landscape reductions.
MIRAMAR, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville housing starts among leaders in the U.S.

A supply shortage is a major contributor to the housing crunch as the Northeast Florida population grows. Metro Jacksonville’s population has grown 1.31% to 1.314 million so far in 2022, according to research by macrotrends.net. In 2021, the metro population was 1.297 million, up 1.33% from 2020. While it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Restaurant Report: Popular eatery near St. Johns Town Center shut down for sewage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular restaurant near St. Johns Town Center is back open after it was shut down for sewage issues. The inspector’s report says wastewater was coming out of the drain in the middle of the cook line in the kitchen at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains.
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

