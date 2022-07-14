Facelifts are in store for Jacksonville Walmart and Sam's Club, and new Wawa on the way

Special to Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK

The Walmart retail store in Jacksonville’s Intracoastal West area will soon see some major renovations.

A remodeling of the 13490 Beach Blvd. Walmart will cover about 30,282 square feet in the store, according to the building permits approved by the city this month.

The revamp will focus on multiple sections of the building, but the general remodeling will include the customer service area near the front of the store where shoppers often return merchandise.

Doctoring up business:Walmart joins health care demand with new clinics at Jacksonville, Middleburg, other stores

Online orders:Walmart plans automated Market Fulfillment Centers at 2 Jacksonville stores

Other areas slated for improvements also include the garden area, the breakroom for employees and restrooms. Some signage for the store will be upgraded as well as part of the $1.3 million project.

FMGI Inc. is the contractor.

Youngerman Circle Sam's Club to see upgrades

The Sam’s Club on Jacksonville’s Westside is about to undergo a substantial remodeling.

The 6373 Youngerman Circle store will see interior and external demolition to parts of the building. Workers will then add a new indoor shopping area for produce and a dairy area with associated coolers, according to the building permits.

From 2018: Walmart closing dozens of Sam's Clubs across the country; Jacksonville stores safe

Other improvements will include a new fresh juice area, updated refrigerated cases and remodeled sales areas.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 million to complete, and C.C. Borden Construction Inc. will handle the work.

New Wawa coming to University Blvd.

The growing number of Wawa convenience stores and gasoline stations continues to grow in Jacksonville.

The latest Wawa will soon be erected at 1331 University Blvd. N. after the city approved permits for the $915,400 building this month.

From 2017: Groundbreaking for first Jacksonville-area Wawa stores coming

The new construction will not only include the main 5,636-square-foot building but also a dumpster enclosure.

The contracting firm of M.E. Construction Inc. will handle the work.

Additional building permits

9806 Craven Road, new amenity center for Everlake, 2,031 square feet, $500,000. K&G Construction Co. Inc.

12862 Meritage Blvd., construction of modular block retaining walls at Tamaya, $390,022. Associated Construction Products Inc.

10751 Deerwood Park Blvd., Unit 125, tenant buildout for Fortegra Fulfillment, $279,396. Tenant contractors Inc.

Affording a home:Jacksonville launches Community Land Trust amid affordable housing crisis

Growth & Development:Luxury apartment communities Grand Cypress and Palacio bringing 844 units to Saint Johns

1550 Hendricks Ave., Unit 5, expansion of existing MUV, Plants of Ruskin LLC medical cannabis dispensary to an adjacent unit, $211,050. Trimar Construction Inc.

668 Suemac Road, new interior wash pit, new sales areas and storefronts for 8800 Broadway LLC, $150,000. K&G Construction Inc.

2616 Port Industrial Drive, tenant buildout for Port Jax 800 LLC, $110,000. Spinner Construction Inc.