ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tate hails ‘natural’ Royal Aclaim with Nunthorpe sole focus

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mqWb_0gfE8XBy00

York’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is the only race on James Tate’s mind as he admits he is “still floating” following Royal Aclaim’s breathtaking success on the Knavesmire on Saturday.

Having lowered the colours of subsequent three-time Group One-winner Perfect Power on debut as a two-year-old, the filly spent the next 382 days on the sidelines before producing a commanding display to make a successful comeback in a Bath novice event in June.

She was then set her first major challenge when sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite for the Listed City Walls Stakes and passed the test with aplomb, scoring comfortably by two lengths to book her return to York for the Nunthorpe on the Friday of the Ebor meeting.

Royal Aclaim barely exited third gear in the hands of Andrea Atzeni and Tate is convinced her weekend exhibition is barely scratching the surface of what the smooth-travelling three-year-old is capable of.

He has also stated the Nunthorpe is the sole focus for the daughter of Aclaim, who is favourite across the boards for the Group One-contest and a best price of 3-1.

I’d like to think there is a good bit of improvement sill in her and all roads lead to the Nunthorpe

“I’m still floating! She was great,” said an excitable Tate. “It’s been a long road to get her back and for her to pass that test with flying colours was great.

“I’d like to think there is a good bit of improvement sill in her and all roads to the Nunthorpe.

“We discussed potential plans with Sheikh Juma, her owner, and we just felt squeezing Goodwood in between now and York would be a touch ambitious and we wanted to keep our eyes on the main prize – that being the Nunthorpe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6qLm_0gfE8XBy00
Royal Aclaim produced an impressive display to win at York and will now be pointed towards the Nunthorpe Stakes, back at the Knavesmire in August (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“She’s effectively won a trial for the Nunthorpe and she has been delicate in the past, so we didn’t want to do too much. Also, quite frankly, she is such a natural – she doesn’t need any more education and experience like some others do.

“She is something else and it was incredible for her to do that on just her third start and the great thing is that we feel there is so much more left in the tank.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Favourite Westover leads 27 contenders for St Leger honours

Westover and Emily Upjohn, the market leaders for this weekend’s King George at Ascot, head 27 entries for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on September 10. Ralph Beckett’s Westover shot to the head of the betting for the final Classic of the season when he was a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom and that position was strengthened when waltzing away with the Irish equivalent.
SPORTS
newschain

Nashwa thriving ahead of Nassau challenge

John and Thady Gosden are preparing their Prix de Diane heroine Nashwa for an assault on the Qatar Nassau Stakes, the headline event on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The Clarehaven team have enjoyed plenty of success with their fillies this season, but Nashwa remains the only one...
ANIMALS
newschain

Harrington out to continue good run

Fresh from the victory of Magical Lagoon in the Irish Oaks at the weekend, Jessica Harrington bids for more success as she saddles two in the Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes at Naas on Wednesday evening. That triumph at the Curragh handed the decorated trainer her second Classic and she...
WORLD
newschain

Haggas looks to Baaeed for first Sussex success

Baaeed will try to make it second time lucky for trainer William Haggas when he lines up in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood next week. The four-year-old is the world’s top-rated turf performer after going unbeaten in eight career starts to date – scoring at the highest level on the last four occasions.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Atzeni
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#With Flying Colours#Get Her Back#Scratching The Surface#Perfect Power#Ebor#Group
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Felix Organ helps Hampshire build solid total against Gloucestershire

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Felix Organ helped Hampshire build a solid total against bottom club Gloucestershire on a shortened opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival. Because of the heatwave, play was restricted to 72 overs. Organ made 93 not out, while fellow opener Ian Holland reached 48 before...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar. The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England. The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

UK temperatures soar above 40C for first time with transport chaos and fires

Temperatures have topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled hundreds of fires and widespread transport disruption. A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Police to receive 5% pay rise – Home Office

Police will be given an overall 5% pay rise, with officers of all ranks in England and Wales receiving an extra £1,900 from September. Many welcomed the news but others raised concerns that the “targeted” pay strategy negatively affected those in higher ranks. The Home Office said...
U.K.
newschain

At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave

At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race. Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy