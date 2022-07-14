ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton Crescents split over the weekend; remain in first place

By Courier staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

The Milton Junction Pub Crescents split a pair of games last weekend but remain in first place in the Rock River League’s South Division.

The team opened up play Friday night with a thrilling 3-1 win over Clyman in a battle for first place before a raucous crowd at Schilberg Park.

Unfortunately, the Crescents ended the weekend Sunday with their most disappointing loss to date, a stunning 11-10 defeat at Lebanon.

Despite the weekend mixed-bag results, the Crescents remain in first place in the RRL South with a 9-2 record. Clyman is 9-3 and Neosho is 8-3, with Rubicon, 6-4, trying to stave off Lebanon, 6-6, for the final RRL South playoff spot. The top four teams in the South will play a double-elimination playoff tournament in August.

“Friday was no doubt our biggest win of the season,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “That boosted us over Clyman, and we had an opportunity to go two games up on both Clyman and Neosho with a win at Lebanon.

“But we had four guys from Friday’s lineup who didn’t make the trip to Lebanon. We had to really scramble to patch together nine guys and we paid the price. You see that a lot in this league. It’s not always who you play its when you play them.”

The Crescents swept the two-game season series with Clyman, and with the tiebreaker, have a two-game lead with five league games remaining. After hosting Ashippun Sunday at Schilberg Park, much of the fate of the Crescent season will rest on the outcome of Milton’s game at Neosho July 24. The Rockets beat the Crescents earlier this season in Milton.

Friday night, the Crescents rode the arm of veteran Sean McCann to the important win.

McCann threw a complete game by scattering eight hits and striking out 10. The lanky right-hander righty walked just two Canner batters.

Clyman scratched a run in the third inning on an RBI single by Hunter Olsen, the league’s leading hitter. The Crescents, meanwhile, squandered two early scoring opportunities before chalking two runs in the sixth.

Aaron Laskowski led off the inning with a single through the middle of the diamond. Dan Dean bunted Laskowski to second and leadoff hitter Tressin Kussmaul drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before Carter Schneider delivered a sharp two-run, two-out, two-strike single to center to give the Crescents a 2-1 lead.

Josh Udelhofen lined a homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh to give Milton a 3-1 lead.

The Lebanon game turned into an unexpected slugfest with the White Tails carrying an 11-6 lead into the eighth inning. The Crescents scored three times in the eighth with Udelhofen, Sean McCann and Sam O’Leary picking up RBIs.

Trailing 11-9 into the ninth, Kussmaul led the inning with a single and scored on a double to right by Dave Sagitis. Schneider blasted a drive to deep right center, but the ball was caught near the fence for the only out Schneider made in six at-bats.

Schneider finished with five singles, Kussmaul had three hits and walked twice and Sagitis, Udelhofen, and Sean McCann had two hits each.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Milton, WI
City
Rubicon, WI
Milton, WI
Sports
City
Clyman, WI
City
Neosho, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crescent
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy