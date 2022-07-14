Milton Crescents split over the weekend; remain in first place

The Milton Junction Pub Crescents split a pair of games last weekend but remain in first place in the Rock River League’s South Division.

The team opened up play Friday night with a thrilling 3-1 win over Clyman in a battle for first place before a raucous crowd at Schilberg Park.

Unfortunately, the Crescents ended the weekend Sunday with their most disappointing loss to date, a stunning 11-10 defeat at Lebanon.

Despite the weekend mixed-bag results, the Crescents remain in first place in the RRL South with a 9-2 record. Clyman is 9-3 and Neosho is 8-3, with Rubicon, 6-4, trying to stave off Lebanon, 6-6, for the final RRL South playoff spot. The top four teams in the South will play a double-elimination playoff tournament in August.

“Friday was no doubt our biggest win of the season,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “That boosted us over Clyman, and we had an opportunity to go two games up on both Clyman and Neosho with a win at Lebanon.

“But we had four guys from Friday’s lineup who didn’t make the trip to Lebanon. We had to really scramble to patch together nine guys and we paid the price. You see that a lot in this league. It’s not always who you play its when you play them.”

The Crescents swept the two-game season series with Clyman, and with the tiebreaker, have a two-game lead with five league games remaining. After hosting Ashippun Sunday at Schilberg Park, much of the fate of the Crescent season will rest on the outcome of Milton’s game at Neosho July 24. The Rockets beat the Crescents earlier this season in Milton.

Friday night, the Crescents rode the arm of veteran Sean McCann to the important win.

McCann threw a complete game by scattering eight hits and striking out 10. The lanky right-hander righty walked just two Canner batters.

Clyman scratched a run in the third inning on an RBI single by Hunter Olsen, the league’s leading hitter. The Crescents, meanwhile, squandered two early scoring opportunities before chalking two runs in the sixth.

Aaron Laskowski led off the inning with a single through the middle of the diamond. Dan Dean bunted Laskowski to second and leadoff hitter Tressin Kussmaul drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before Carter Schneider delivered a sharp two-run, two-out, two-strike single to center to give the Crescents a 2-1 lead.

Josh Udelhofen lined a homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh to give Milton a 3-1 lead.

The Lebanon game turned into an unexpected slugfest with the White Tails carrying an 11-6 lead into the eighth inning. The Crescents scored three times in the eighth with Udelhofen, Sean McCann and Sam O’Leary picking up RBIs.

Trailing 11-9 into the ninth, Kussmaul led the inning with a single and scored on a double to right by Dave Sagitis. Schneider blasted a drive to deep right center, but the ball was caught near the fence for the only out Schneider made in six at-bats.

Schneider finished with five singles, Kussmaul had three hits and walked twice and Sagitis, Udelhofen, and Sean McCann had two hits each.