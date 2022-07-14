Matters of Graves Importance: Library to host free viewing of The Little Mermaid

Sometimes when I read the comments on posts made in local, popular social media groups my head feels like it is going to explode. Why can’t we stay on topic? Why are we commenting about the homeless in the comments of a newspaper story about feral cats? Good grief. The topic of my column is entertainment and here we go.

The 2022 Ghost Walk will be on Saturday, September 17. If you are interested in being a volunteer, the committee will be hosting a volunteer drive from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Yoctangee Park at the Rotary Shelter house. Contact ghostwalkcommittee@chillicothehalloweenfestival.com for more information.

Bring the kids to the Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library on Friday for a free showing of the Little Mermaid. Held at the Main Library in Annex Room B, the movie begins at 6 p.m. Dressing up as a mermaid is encouraged! For more information contact Laura at 740-702-4170 or email lerwin@crcpl.org.

For adult fun, Old Capitol Brewing welcomes The Basement Collective for the first time. This will be an acoustic performance starting at 8 p.m. Make sure you get there early as seating is limited. Get your karaoke on with Cameron Mitchell at the Dock at Water from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The BBJ Project makes its way to Wagner’s Roadhouse on Saturday, July 16. Showtime is 8 p.m. Alibi’s Bar & Grill in Adelphi will host live music at their outdoor venue featuring Flatbed Cadillac from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thank you, Donna and William Burtch for sending me a signed copy of your new book, W.G. I was honored to receive it. Donna and William will be discussing and signing copies of their book from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 30 at Wheatberry Books in Chillicothe. From their press release...“This biography uncovers a flawed but dedicated Union Officer at a pivotal moment in history. Appointed by Lincoln, W.G. Raymond recruited the initial companies of African American Union soldiers from the District of Columbia. The troops would become the 1st U.S. Colored Troops (USCT), going on to wage perhaps the most successful battle by African American soldiers in the Civil War. W.G.’s battles, though fought in obscurity, were just the beginning.” The work is based on a 19th-century autobiography found in a relative’s attic. W.G. was released by Sunbury Press on May 3, 2022.

Looking ahead to next month…Sunday, August 7 the Grammy® award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, plus Logan Halstead, Jerry Salley, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, will perform at the Tecumseh Outdoor Drama & Concert Venue. Several crafters from around southern Ohio will be on hand throughout the evening and snacks and drinks will be available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at tecumsehdrama.com under “Special Events.”

Comedy returns to the Ross County Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. Join me as I host and welcome the hilarious Joe Deuce. You can catch him on Dry Bar Comedy in his special, Mixed Reviews. In addition to his Dry Bar special, Deuce was crowned Funniest Comedian in Lexington by Comedy Off Broadway, and has been showcased at the Black Box Comedy Festival. He has performed in over 30 states and at more than 100 colleges.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

