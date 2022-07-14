ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Double the Pupil Premium’ says social mobility expert

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQAkR_0gfE8HJa00

The Pupil Premium – funding used to improve outcomes for the poorest pupils – should double, while its eligibility criteria should be extended to help pupils living in “deep poverty”, a social mobility expert has said.

The maximum funding per pupil for 2021-22 is £2,345.

Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor at the University of Exeter, said the fact teachers were reporting that pupils were stealing basics such as food and tissues, showed there was an “urgent need” to review the funding.

Teachers on the frontline are seeing children turning up to school hungry, tired and anxious - with many still missing school altogether

He called for all the Conservative Party leadership candidates to set out how they would tackle poverty and support education recovery catch-up following the pandemic.

Prof Elliot Major, who spoke to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Social Mobility this week, said it was “vital” there was “no policy paralysis created by political instability at the very time leadership is needed to address unprecedented challenges currently facing schools and universities”.

He added that failure to act could leave a generation “scarred” by Covid-19 and that it was “disappointing” that there had been little mention from candidates regarding levelling up or social mobility.

“Teachers on the frontline are seeing children turning up to school hungry, tired and anxious – with many still missing school altogether,” he said.

“Pupils are stealing basic items like tissues, they can’t pay for the bus to get to school, some are missing out on sixth form because they’ve started working to help their families.

“This year will also see the toughest university admissions round in living memory. Not enough money has been spent on helping teachers repair the damage caused by the pandemic, and the money spent so far has not been implemented well.”

Progress made in schools in narrowing gaps in achievement between different groups of children has gone back a decade

Prof Elliot Major said he wanted the Pupil Premium funding given to schools to double and for the benefit to be given to more of the “working poor”.

He added that his research showed that Covid-19 had led to an average three to four months’ lost learning for pupils, and that the impact was “particularly acute” for younger children.

The pandemic was likely to lead to a 4-12% decline in income mobility, he said, adding that there should be a national, university-led tutoring service for pupils to catch up on lost learning.

He has previously said the removal of the focus on disadvantaged pupils from the National Tutoring Programme – the flagship Government scheme to help pupils catch up following the pandemic – risks failing the children that need it most, describing the move as “outrageous” and “cynical” in March.

Prof Elliot Major said: “Progress made in schools in narrowing gaps in achievement between different groups of children has gone back a decade, but this can also be an opportunity to prioritise social justice in education policy.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Poverty#Social Mobility#Paralysis#The University Of Exeter#Conservative Party
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar. The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England. The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Felix Organ helps Hampshire build solid total against Gloucestershire

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Felix Organ helped Hampshire build a solid total against bottom club Gloucestershire on a shortened opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival. Because of the heatwave, play was restricted to 72 overs. Organ made 93 not out, while fellow opener Ian Holland reached 48 before...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
newschain

At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave

At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.
WORLD
newschain

Retailers told to ‘double down’ on diversity due to slow progress

Progress on improving diversity and inclusion at senior levels in the UK’s retail industry is “worryingly slow”, with white men still dominating leadership roles, a report has found. As well as the ongoing under-representation of women in top jobs, the overview of roles in the sector identified...
BUSINESS
newschain

UK temperatures soar above 40C for first time with transport chaos and fires

Temperatures have topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled hundreds of fires and widespread transport disruption. A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Police to receive 5% pay rise – Home Office

Police will be given an overall 5% pay rise, with officers of all ranks in England and Wales receiving an extra £1,900 from September. Many welcomed the news but others raised concerns that the “targeted” pay strategy negatively affected those in higher ranks. The Home Office said...
U.K.
newschain

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Supreme Court rejects UK Government’s calls to throw out indyref2 case

The Supreme Court is to hear arguments on whether a second independence referendum could be held without Westminster’s backing. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, the Scottish Government’s most senior legal adviser, referred the matter to the court earlier this month in order to determine if the vote, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to hold on October 19 2023, would be in Holyrood’s legislative competence.
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race. Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after...
POLITICS
newschain

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a 50million euro (£42.5m) deal. Lewandowski, 33, had one year left on his contract with Bayern but had made clear his desire to join Barca, who put him at the top of their summer wish list.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy