Memphis, TN

$10 Deal: Gri’s Carnitas food truck has single best taco in town

By Chris Herrington
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328lXZ_0gfE89L100
The lack of initial adornment highlights the perfection of the rib tacos from Gri’s Carnitas food truck. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Ribs and well-sauced pork sandwiches are serious business in Memphis. Two of the best examples of each may be at a weekend wonder “taco truck” on Macon Road.

The Daily Memphian

