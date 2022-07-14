ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Columbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the months of July and August. Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Nonprofit Shatters Fundraising Record; Raises More Than $149K for Nature During ‘Hike-a-Thon’

Outdoor enthusiasts explored 5,118 miles in June to raise $149,485 for land conservation in the Southeast. Supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy have outdone themselves yet again by raising $149,485 for the environmental nonprofit during its second annual June Hike-a-Thon. Through hundreds of donations and a generous $25,000 matching gift, Hike-a-Thon participants shattered fundraising goals, nearly doubling the amount raised in the event’s first year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER – 7-19-20,2022- HOT

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-192100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Howard Marshall Vaughn

Howard Marshall Vaughn of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 11th, 2022, he was 84 years old. He was born in Chapel Hill, Tennessee on May 24, 1938, to the late Juldy and Bernice (Howard) Vaughn. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean, and their...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Adult Student Services
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Evelyn Louise Garrison Gallaher

Evelyn Louise Garrison Gallaher, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. A native of Giles County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Benton and Mary Bertha Fisk Garrison. Mrs. Gallaher was also preceded in death by her husband Aulton E. Gallaher, son-in-law,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Shirley J. Hall

Shirley J. Hall, wife of David B. Hall, CPA, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Shirley June Small was born May 14, 1935, to L. G. and Ruth Small, and had a younger sister, Mary Lou and brother, Robert, who also predeceased her. She grew up...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Civil Air Patrol’s E-Tech Academy Returns to MTSU

University hosts almost 40 cadets for engineering technology camp. Almost 40 Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the country were busy working in laboratories at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Basic and Applied Sciences last week as a special national engineering technology academy resumed on campus after a two-year pandemic pause.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN. Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance training. TOA’s Sports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Find Out What Houseplant Tennesseans Google the Most

Houseplants seem to have gained more popularity in recent years. Allaboutgardening.com has released a study revealing the most googled plant by state. The most googled plant across the county is the Monstera; however, Tennesseans are favoring the Fiddle-leaf fig as its plant of choice. A spokesperson from AllAboutGardening.com stated, “Interest...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: July 18, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Annual festival brings literary and cultural leaders to Nashville for panels, readings and discussions. Humanities Tennessee today announced the initial lineup of award-winning, bestselling authors who will headline the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books, taking place in person at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library’s main branch Oct. 14-16, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election

Early voting is underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and. Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General. elections will be held...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy