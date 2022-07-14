This 'crypto winter' is different from the last. Here's why

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to be so set in their ways that they miss the chance to make money. "Changing your mind is a virtue in this business," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to be so set in...
Jim Cramer on Monday looked back at some of the best-performing stocks since "Mad Money" debuted on CNBC more than 17 years ago. On Monday, "Mad Money" relocated its broadcast set to the New York Stock Exchange. With "Mad Money" relocating to the New York Stock Exchange floor, Jim Cramer...
With increased fears of a possible recession, investors seeking steady income may turn to stocks paying quarterly dividends. While dividends may be appealing during a flat or down market, it's important to assess the company before buying. "People sometimes chase dividends, and they don't understand the risks," said Scott Bishop,...
Crypto platforms Celsius and Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection after suspending account withdrawals. The debacle raises questions about what happens to investors' funds when an exchange ends up failing. Traders hoping to recoup some or all of their holdings anytime soon are likely to end up disappointed, according to legal...
U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp rally for the three major indexes during the regular trading session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.16% and 0.32%, respectively. Netflix surged more than 7% in after-hours trading after saying it lost only 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, less than the 2 million it had previously projected.
New data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant shows that miners are rapidly exiting their bitcoin positions. 14,000 bitcoin, or more than $300 million at its current price, was transferred out of wallets belonging to miners in a single day — and in the last few weeks, miners have offloaded the largest amount of bitcoin since Jan. 2021.
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at the scenarios for where Tesla could be heading from here. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks ahead to United Airlines earnings and a big bullish bet on the stock. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
IBM – Shares of IBM slipped 5.25% after the tech company warned of a potential $3.5 billion hit from a strong U.S. dollar. That warning overshadowed better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the previous quarter. Boeing – Shares of the aerospace giant rose 5.69%, continuing an upward trend for the...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that Tuesday's market recovery could be the start of a longer rally. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that Wall Street has finally thrown in the towel," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors that Tuesday's market recovery could...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eversource Energy: "It doesn't yield enough for me. I spoke with the people of Duke [Energy] last week. I think that's actually a better situation."
There isn't just one correct way to manage your finances, especially since everyone's financial circumstances and goals are different. Even so, many people do find it helpful to draw inspiration for managing their money from advice that's become popular over the years, such as cutting out expenses you don't use and redirecting that money toward the things you actually love.
CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down the latest market action during Monday's episode of "Mad Money," which is now broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He also previewed upcoming earnings reports that are scheduled for later in the week.
