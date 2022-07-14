ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Crews working to reopen road in Wake Forest

WRAL
 5 days ago

www.wral.com

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Wrecked Dump Truck Causes Lane Closure

Lanes of Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill were closed Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to an overturned dump truck. The Chapel Hill Police Department shared an alert to those on the road and other community members shortly before 2:30 p.m., saying the wrecked truck near Eubanks Road and Myrica Street led officers to close the westbound lanes of the street. Police shared that the road had reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Traffic
cbs17

Downtown Raleigh restaurant closes temporarily after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in a residence above a Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh caused a temporary suspense of service on Monday afternoon. La Santa, a modern authentic Mexican restaurant at 222 Glenwood Avenue, let its customers know on social media that it would be closed until further notice due to a fire in a condo above the restaurant, the restaurant owner told CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Improved drainage project to impact Goldsboro drivers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro. The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations. According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”. Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will...
GOLDSBORO, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days, causes thousands of dollars in damage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For 10 years, Jacqueline Smith owned property in downtown Durham without any issues, but then in a matter of days her home flooded twice. "My husband was taking a shower and he heard the toilet go 'glug-gala,' because that means it's coming back up," Smith said. "So he comes yelling to the door because I was outside with a friend and we knew immediately that something was going to be happening."
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Lidl in Rocky Mount, NC closing this month

The Lidl grocery store in Rocky Mount, NC is closing by the end of July. The location is shutting down on July 31 because it is an underperforming store, according to an article from the Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2022. No information is available regarding the future of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Watermelon harvest happening now across North Carolina

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – “It’s not easy, it’s not easy to get it there,” says Garrett Howell of Howell Farm & Company. But despite the challenges, it’s harvest time for watermelons in Wayne County!. The summer favorite had a slow start in Howell’s fields...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill for damage they say they didn't cause

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental. A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Chatham County faces growing pains as VinFast arrives

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. VinFast is getting to build its first U.S. factory in Chatham County. WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm finds out if VinFast workers can afford to live in the quickly-growing county.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County News Tweets: 7.11.22 – 7.17.22

Chatham County News Tweets: 2022-07-04 – 2022-07-10 https://t.co/EraYkmgfGl 08:00:59, 2022-07-11 The latest The Chatham County News Daily! https://t.co/m1LlXFhKYd Thanks to @JMHSArts @NCState 09:50:37, 2022-07-11 RT @ladychargersbb: Make sure to get your tickets now for the 2022 East/West All-Star Game tomorrow, Jul 11, 2022 @ 6:30pm @ the Greensboro… 13:27:24,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

