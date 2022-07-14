Crews working to reopen road in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—A busy intersection in Wake Forest that was driving one man crazy, now has a traffic light after he reached out to CBS 17. The intersection is Ligon Mill Road and South Main Street, and it now has a turn light. Driver Jerry Welch reached out...
Lanes of Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill were closed Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to an overturned dump truck. The Chapel Hill Police Department shared an alert to those on the road and other community members shortly before 2:30 p.m., saying the wrecked truck near Eubanks Road and Myrica Street led officers to close the westbound lanes of the street. Police shared that the road had reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.
WILSON, N.C. — What if you could catch a ride on public transportation the same way you catch an Uber or Lyft? That's the promise of microtransit, where residents order public transportation from their phone, rather than wait at a bus stop. Some cities and towns around the U.S....
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance is on-scene with at least four fire trucks present on I-85 just under the bridge at Hodge Road. Two of three lanes are closed with traffic confined to the far right lane of I-87 heading north. Back-ups stretch to the New Hope road exit.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in a residence above a Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh caused a temporary suspense of service on Monday afternoon. La Santa, a modern authentic Mexican restaurant at 222 Glenwood Avenue, let its customers know on social media that it would be closed until further notice due to a fire in a condo above the restaurant, the restaurant owner told CBS 17.
Major businesses close doors, causing concern for Rocky Mount community. A pair of national corporations are shutting down businesses in Rocky Mount in the coming...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro. The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations. According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”. Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will...
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For 10 years, Jacqueline Smith owned property in downtown Durham without any issues, but then in a matter of days her home flooded twice. "My husband was taking a shower and he heard the toilet go 'glug-gala,' because that means it's coming back up," Smith said. "So he comes yelling to the door because I was outside with a friend and we knew immediately that something was going to be happening."
The Lidl grocery store in Rocky Mount, NC is closing by the end of July. The location is shutting down on July 31 because it is an underperforming store, according to an article from the Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2022. No information is available regarding the future of...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – “It’s not easy, it’s not easy to get it there,” says Garrett Howell of Howell Farm & Company. But despite the challenges, it’s harvest time for watermelons in Wayne County!. The summer favorite had a slow start in Howell’s fields...
One man was killed in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in Southeast Raleigh. State troopers responded to the crash that was reported around 3:06 a.m. on Barwell Road. Franklin Lamon Jefferys, 51, was the driver who was killed, according to the State Highway Patrol. Preliminary reports say the car...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental. A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.
VinFast is getting to build its first U.S. factory in Chatham County. WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm finds out if VinFast workers can afford to live in the quickly-growing county.
Business owner says truck, trailer broken into in span of 2 weeks. A small business owner in Wake County said his work trailer and his...
Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
