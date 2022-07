With remarkably high levels of uncertainty surrounding the economy and peak inflation, more investors are looking to reallocate their assets in the second half of the year. "The good news is a good portion of the multiple compression I think is behind us due to expectations for higher inflation," Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, told CNBC's Bob Pisani in an interview Monday on "ETF Edge."

