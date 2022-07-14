ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard loses bid to throw out Johnny Depp verdict over wrong juror

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Heard has lost her attempt to have the verdict in her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp thrown out because one juror served instead of his father, in a case of mistaken identity. A judge has denied Heard's request to declare a mistrial and hold a new one. Heard...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 23

whispering rose
5d ago

OMG! Really! And here she is the one saying I just want him to leave me alone. I’m scared for my life cause he abused me. BS. Her colors show of who she really is. It’s all about her! Me, me, me, and only me!

Reply
8
Debra Zimmerman Barlow
5d ago

She’s lost. Just pay up with that money u put down on a new trial and move on. Leave that man alone.

Reply
18
Toni Abachiche
5d ago

Lmao. Amber You need to stop already. Johnny wins and You Amber are a LOOser.

Reply
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

‘If Johnny Ever Tried To Fight Him, He’d Put Him On His Back’: Stunning New Testimony Blows Open Johnny Depp’s City Of Lies Assault Allegations

After winning more than $8 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is once again preparing to go to court - this time defending himself against former colleague Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who claims Depp punched him in the ribcage on the set of the City of Lies movie in 2018.But according to an exclusive recording obtained by Radar, a potential key witness in the forthcoming trial could blow the whole case wide open.On the tape, Officer John Bigrigg, a former Green Beret and retired 35-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department who was working with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
MUSIC
The Independent

Influencer claims Johnny Depp confided in her during trial: ‘He comes across smart, curious, funny and polite’

Johnny Depp reportedly confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.According to Kraus, she was introduced to Depp through an “old friend” of the actor’s. She claims she met the “friend” on Instagram and they had seen her posts about the...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Johnny Depp Plans To Go To Therapy After Winning His Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard? Here’s The Truth

Johnny Depp allegedly plans to seek professional help so that he could continue to improve himself. In its July 18 issue, Star claimed that Depp used to go to therapy due to his anxiety and addiction. After winning his lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, he wants to go back because he knows that he can be a better version of himself because of it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juror#Jury Trial#Domestic Violence#Sun
disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy