(Atlantic, Iowa) – A Senior Citizen in Atlantic has asked the local media to warn the public about a scam involving fake Facebook “friends”. The person says you may receive a message from a friend on Facebook Messenger, your phone or computer, telling you about a non-taxable grant that is available to low-income senior citizens. This so-called “friend” will tell you that he or she applied and paid a small fee and got the money delivered to their door shortly after. Your “friend” may also tell you that you need to pay some additional fees, all using Cash App, Zelle or gift cards. Please be aware you are never chatting with your real “friend”, you’re chatting with a scammer.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO