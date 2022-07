Mortgage rates are up, and Midland Realtors said they are beginning to feel the impact. Forbes reported this month that mortgage rates are “2 percentage points higher than at the start of the year, after registering the biggest quarterly climb in 28 years in the first quarter.” Rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage have already surged to 5.7% as of June 30, up from 2.98% a year ago, according Forbes citing Freddie Mac.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO