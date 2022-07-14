ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placentia, CA

Tustin Pony 14-and-under all-stars competing in regional tournament

By oc-sports-zone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTustin Pony 14-and-under all-stars practice before Wednesday’s game with Placentia. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Tustin...

Four teams, including Long Beach and Costa Mesa, advance from OC Pony regional

Long Beach Pony 14-and-under all-stars and coaches after Sunday’s victory in the championship game over Costa Mesa. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Long Beach defeated Costa Mesa 6-4 Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Pony 14-and-under regional hosted by Costa Mesa Pony Sunday at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
PHOTOS: Long Beach holds off Costa Mesa in Pony regional final but both teams move on

Costa Mesa 14-and-under all-stars earned the top seed from the regional. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). OC team plays three games in one day and wanted a fourth. Costa Mesa’s Pony 14-and-under all-stars started their day at 9 a.m. Sunday playing three games in the regional tournament at TeWinkle Park. They would have liked to have played a fourth, said their Coach Ben Lower.
COSTA MESA, CA
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo recovering after being injured in the line of duty

On July 15, 2022, West County SWAT was called out to serve a search/arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the City of Westminster that occurred on July 13. During the warrant service, a police K-9 was injured by gunfire. No other officers were injured. The suspect was reportedly shot and killed during the incident.
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Top Ten Stories for July 10 through July 16

Top Ten Stories for July 10 through July 16 include a fatal traffic accident, a Caltrans hiring event, a VA hiring fair, and the Pacific Airshow. Top Ten Stories for July 10 through July 16 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Pacific Chorale presents free concert on August 14 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Pacific Chorale, the Grammy-winning resident choir at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts, presents a free community Choral Festival concert, conducted by Artistic Director Robert Istad, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, 5 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. The concert offers the opportunity for the public to experience the power of choral music in one of the country’s foremost music venues. The 265-voice Festival Chorus, comprised of singers from across the Southland and beyond, will be joined by soprano Rebecca Hasquet, baritone Jared Daniel Jones, organist Jung-A-Lee, and pianist David Clemensen. Pacific Chorale’s Choral Festival is presented in association with Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The event is free, but tickets are required and are available on a first come first served basis at pacificchorale.org.
COSTA MESA, CA
Grateful Hearts to hold Quartermania fundraiser in August

Join Grateful Hearts in their upcoming Quartermania fundraiser on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in Los Alamitos. Bring quarters for bidding on many great auction items, and be sure to invite your friends and family! Tickets for the event are just $20, and the cost includes a paddle and one opportunity drawing.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Officer Involved Shooting in Newport Beach

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Newport Beach Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a domestic violence incident. The Suspect was identified as a forty-three-year-old female resident of the City of Newport Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers determined the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Elks Sock Hop for Special Needs Kids/Adults

Last Saturday, the Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 held their annual Sock Hop for Special Needs Kids/Adults. The Elks have been holding this event for over 20 years and are proud to support these members of our community. There were over 75 attendees who danced happily and enjoyed refreshments and lunch. Thanks go to the 23 volunteers that made this wonderful event successful, Pam Mackey, Tristan Mackey, Charlie Hart, Kevin Lindley, Hal Mattson, Barbara King, Arlene Littlejohn, Tom Littlejohn, Laura Lumley, Vicky Boch, Melinda Decker, Sandy Jacobs, Jack Jacobs, Jennifer Letty, Mark Nix, Hayden Nix, Monica Lewis, Taylor Trujillo, Edward Guthrie, Zachary Lewis, Dave Safely, Maura Miles Esperanza and Nick Miles Esperanza.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Four deputies injured when struck in Yorba Linda traffic collision

Four deputies were injured when they were struck in a chain-reaction collision while making an arrest near Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway in Yorba Linda. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, a driver traveling southbound on Imperial Highway crashed into multiple patrol units, causing one Sheriff’s Department unit to strike four deputies. At the time of the collision, the deputies were conducting an arrest of a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Newly-remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market now open on Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1120 S Anaheim Blvd on July 15, 2022, as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Anaheim customers can take advantage of Walmart’s Free Online Grocery Pickup option which provides the convenience of shopping online and...
ANAHEIM, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, July 17, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts present Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Producers Carmen Pavlovic, Bill Damaschke and Gerry Ryan are pleased to announce the Costa Mesa premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a limited three-week engagement November 9 to 27, 2022. Tickets are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787; for inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714) 755-0236.
COSTA MESA, CA
To Play or Not to Play: Council to Discuss Feasibility of Proposed Amphitheater

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

