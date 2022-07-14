Cypress, Heartwell and Long Beach record wins at Pony 14-and-under baseball tourney

Pacific Chorale, the Grammy-winning resident choir at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts, presents a free community Choral Festival concert, conducted by Artistic Director Robert Istad, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, 5 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. The concert offers the opportunity for the public to experience the power of choral music in one of the country’s foremost music venues. The 265-voice Festival Chorus, comprised of singers from across the Southland and beyond, will be joined by soprano Rebecca Hasquet, baritone Jared Daniel Jones, organist Jung-A-Lee, and pianist David Clemensen. Pacific Chorale’s Choral Festival is presented in association with Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The event is free, but tickets are required and are available on a first come first served basis at pacificchorale.org.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO