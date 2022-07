Cam Merchant – who starred in season six of MAFS – has been criticised for copying the exact ‘random act of kindness act’ that has been widely slammed in recent days. Influencer Harrison Pawluk made headlines recently after he filmed and uploaded a video of himself paying for a stranger’s groceries at a Woolworths in Melbourne. In the video, Harrison tells the woman that she dropped something, and then sneakily paid for her shopping while she wasn’t looking. When the woman was told by the cashier that Harrison has paid for her groceries, the woman can be seen looking visibly upset.

