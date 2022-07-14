ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Eager to hike and cool off? Do both at these six Vermont trails.

By Blaise Siefer, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SZxQ_0gfDy04q00

The summer is heating up in Vermont, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s this weekend. There are dozens of hiking and swimming spots around the state to enjoy the weather, and even a few locations that combine both activities.

If you’re looking to burn a few calories and dip your feet or head in some water, here are six locations to check out.

Abbey Pond Trail, Middlebury

This four-mile out-and-back trail starts with a significant incline, but flattens out after about a mile and a half. Waterfalls and streams trace the trail, offering countless opportunities to cool off on a warm day. At the top, enjoy the views of the serene Abbey Pond.

Another type of pairing:Where to enjoy the outdoors and get a beer in New England and New York

Falls of Lana, Salisbury

Falls of Lana Trail, which spans about four miles, is in the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area. The hike is steep at points, but features various cascades and falls with picturesque views and swimming opportunities. Nearby, enjoy the views from the cliffs that overlook Lake Dunmore and Silver Lake.

Indian Brook Park, Essex

This 740-acre community park has something for everyone on a warm day. There are several trails, a 60-acre reservoir perfect for swimming, and even a non-motorized boat launch. The relatively flat terrain also makes Indian Brook Park a go-to spot for dog walking.

Mount Elmore, Elmore

There are several trails at Mount Elmore, ranging in distance. At the top, you can climb up one of Vermont’s few remaining fire towers, presenting panoramic views of the Green Mountains, Worcester Range, Lake Elmore, and Lamoille County. Be prepared for a technical climb at the end if you shoot for the fire tower.

Before or after your hike, cool off in the 219-acre Lake Elmore, situated at the base of the mountain.

Mount Pisgah, Westmore

Three trails, from roughly 1 to 4 miles in distance, all lead to the summit of Mount Pisgah, located in Willoughby State Forest in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. There are two overlooks near the summit, which offer breathtaking views.

After the hike, take a swim in Lake Willoughby, located at the bottom of the mountain.

Sterling Pond Trail, Jeffersonville

This 2-3 mile route at Smugglers Notch climbs 880 feet and leads hikers to a mountain-top pond that offers swimming, fishing (permit required), and views of wildlife. The hike has both steep and flat portions, with the majority of the hike under tree cover.

There are also several additional hikes that branch off from the pond. If you head onto Long Trail North, you’ll end up at the top of the Madonna Chairlift at Smugglers’ Notch; taking Long Trail South will lead you to the top of the Sensation Chairlift.

Contact Blaise Siefer at 978-505-4363 or BSiefer@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Blaise_Siefer.

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — Charlotte is probably one of the most charming places you'll ever visit, with some of the most breathtaking views of Lake Champlain. It's part of what kept William Pelkey, owner of Pelkey's Blueberries and Charlotte Village Winery, and his family here​ for the past five decades.
CHARLOTTE, VT
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada. Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby. She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched...
NEWPORT, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
sevendaysvt

In Lyndonville, Libbey's Meat Market Has Something For Everybody

The first thing you notice is the smell of smoke, rising from a basket on the counter that's piled with glistening sausages. A nearby cooler is filled with canned and bottled drinks, avocados, rhubarb cakes, and picnic-friendly sides, including jalapeño coleslaw, pimento cheese and curried chickpea salad. Another cooler is packed with seafood: oysters, mussels, striped bass, lemon sole.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Three central VT Green Mountain Transit buses temporarily change schedules

MONTPELIER, Vt. — For the first time since the pandemic, three Green Mountain Transit buses in central Vermont areadjusting their schedules. Following a recent wave of retirements at Green Mountain Transit, the company does not have the staffing to keep their normal schedules. But they said this will be a temporary change.
MONTPELIER, VT
94.9 HOM

These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Trail#Swimming#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Indian
Big Frog 104

Momma Bear & Her Three Cubs Euthanized in Adirondacks After Breaking Into Camp

A momma bear and her three baby cubs had to be euthanized in the Adirondacks after breaking into a camp in Old Forge, New York. The black bears have been seen numerous times at various places around Old Forge over the last few weeks. They even spent part of a day in a tree at Enchanted Forest Water Safari before entering a camp on the grounds, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bear's behavior showed "habituation to human presence that causes a clear threat to human safety" and forced the DEC to take action.
OLD FORGE, NY
nbcboston.com

Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Spongy moth outbreak remains uncertain in the coming years ahead

As Vermont navigates its second year amid a spongy moth outbreak, scientists face an uncertain future on what the coming years will look like. The outbreak began last summer and can last for two to five years, according to Josh Halman, the Forest Health Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Outbreaks typically occur every six to 10 years.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hiking
WCAX

Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders ended a sunny day on the water for beachgoers early on Sunday, after staff spotted cyanobacteria blooms in the water. The first closure came around 2:15 p.m. at Texaco and North beaches. Shortly after, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront posted to Facebook that all city swimming beaches were closed.
BURLINGTON, NJ
mynbc5.com

All Burlington beaches reopen following cyanobacteria reports

BURLINGTON, Vt. — All four Burlington-area beaches reopened following earlier reports of cyanobacteria blooms. Officials reopened North Beach and Texaco Beach on Monday around 11:20 a.m, and Blanchard and Leddy around 3:00 p.m. The city of Burlington had previously closed all four beaches on Sunday due to risk associated...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
Adirondack Explorer

Developer has right to build 7,600-square-foot boathouse, per state agencies

Foundation placed before Adirondack Park Agency limited size in 2010 rule change. The developer behind a pair of controversial marina projects near Saranac Lake has legacy rights to build a pair of private boathouses totalling 7,656 square feet and 14 slips in Lake Placid’s remote Echo Bay. The combined project would be more than six times the size of current Adirondack boathouse standards.
LAKE PLACID, NY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy